Nicolas Cage Thinks Mars Attacks Killed Tim Burton's Superman Lives

What is it about Superman that elicits so much cinematic lore? Recent events surrounding the change in who will play the Man of Steel are just the newest to follow this famous Kryptonian. Of all the starts and stops in Superman's long history with Warner Bros. there remains a host of myths and misunderstandings around one project — "Superman Lives."

The late '90s chapter in failed filmmaking attempts is storied if nothing else for the names involved at the time. Tim Burton — a man synonymous with reinventing superhero cinema with 1989's "Batman" — was set to bring that magic to Metropolis. His film would find its first draft crafted by comic book aficionado Kevin Smith, with subsequent rewriters from equally talented writers like Dan Gilroy.

Burton would also find casting magic with Nicolas Cage. The actor may not have been first in mind when audiences thought of the hero, but he was primed to change minds and show off why he was actually perfect for the role. Now, Cage is reflecting on what could have been for the shelved project.