Oshi No Ko Season 2 - Everything You Need To Know

Season 1 of "Oshi no Ko" may just be the biggest surprise hit anime of 2023. While there was certainly anticipation surrounding the project leading up to its release, due in no small part to the original manga being another work of "Kaguya-sama: Love is War" author Aka Akasaka, the fresh mystery-thriller ended up beating out some of the biggest shōnen series out there in terms of popularity during the spring 2023 anime season. Now, the first season has all wrapped up, though leads Aqua and Ruby's investigation into the murder of their mother certainly isn't resolved. Needless to say, fans want more.

Fortunately, that's exactly what they're getting. Not too long after the Season 1 finale aired, it was confirmed that "Oshi no Ko" would be returning with Season 2. Details on what fans should expect from the show's sophomore outing are still relatively few and far between, but there's already a few things to go over in preparation for the new season. Here's everything fans should know about "Oshi no Ko" Season 2 at the moment.