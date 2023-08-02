Who Played Denny Duquette On Grey's Anatomy?

Over the past 18 years, many memorable patients have come and gone on "Grey's Anatomy," but one holds a special place in fans' hearts. Midway through the second season of the ABC medical drama, fans met Denny Duquette, a heart patient with a big wallet and an eye for surgical intern Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl).

Fans followed Denny's bedside romance with Izzie as well as his fast pass to the top of the heart transplant list after she cut his LVAD wire to make him sicker, but in the Season 2 finale, he suffered a stroke and died hours after proposing to his love during Seattle Grace Hospital's "prom night." Thanks to the magic of TV — and some pretty heavy hallucinations — a dead Denny made cameos in Seasons 3 and 5, giving him a total of 23 appearances on the show.

But who played Seattle Grace's most dashing deathbed patient? That would be actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, a guy so attached to his character that he full-on begged to stay on the show. In a 2021 interview on First We Feast's "Hot Ones" podcast Morgan said he asked showrunner Shonda Rhimes not to kill off his character. "That's the one time that I saw my death coming and was trying everything I could do to get out of that death," he revealed. "I was like, 'Please don't kill me.' ... I begged her."