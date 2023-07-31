Where Can You Watch Pee-Wee's Big Adventure?
In the wake of the tragic and recently announced passing of actor, writer, and comedian Paul Reubens, fans will likely mourn by enjoying his iconic work in the larger-than-life role of Pee-wee Herman. The eccentrically zany figure brought joy to families and generations of fans since his first appearance in the early 1980s. This is especially the case with the 1985 feature film, "Pee-wee's Big Adventure."
Unfortunately, "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" does not appear to be included in any streaming subscriptions, though fans can still buy or rent the film through several video-on-demand services. At this time, it's available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and Redbox starting from about $4.
Directed by Tim Burton, "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" follows the titular children's comedian as he attempts to retrieve his stolen bicycle, embarking on a journey as ridiculous and outlandish as the character himself. The film was a commercial success and has since been regarded as a cult classic.
Paul Reubens, star of Pee-wee's Big Adventure, passed away at age 70
Paul Reubens passed away on July 30th, 2023 at the age of 70. News of his passing was shared by Reuben's estate earlier this morning via his official Facebook and Instagram pages and has since been confirmed by Variety. Per his estate, the children's entertainer had spent the last six years privately facing a cancer diagnosis.
"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens," the social media posts read. "An iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness. Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."
Reuben's estate also shared a final message from the actor himself, in which he apologized for not making his diagnosis public and expressed his love for his fans. He asked for donations to be made in honor of his parents to the charity Stand Up to Cancer, or to organizations supporting and/or researching Dementia and Alzheimer's.