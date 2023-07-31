Where Can You Watch Pee-Wee's Big Adventure?

In the wake of the tragic and recently announced passing of actor, writer, and comedian Paul Reubens, fans will likely mourn by enjoying his iconic work in the larger-than-life role of Pee-wee Herman. The eccentrically zany figure brought joy to families and generations of fans since his first appearance in the early 1980s. This is especially the case with the 1985 feature film, "Pee-wee's Big Adventure."

Unfortunately, "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" does not appear to be included in any streaming subscriptions, though fans can still buy or rent the film through several video-on-demand services. At this time, it's available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and Redbox starting from about $4.

Directed by Tim Burton, "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" follows the titular children's comedian as he attempts to retrieve his stolen bicycle, embarking on a journey as ridiculous and outlandish as the character himself. The film was a commercial success and has since been regarded as a cult classic.