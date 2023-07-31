Barbie's Simu Liu Denies Conflict With Ryan Gosling After Red Carpet Encounter
In the midst of the ongoing box office domination of "Barbie," fans were beginning to wonder if stars Simu Liu and Ryan Gosling were preparing for a real-life beach-off. A video shared by Etalk saw the Ken actors at a press event for the Greta Gerwig-directed fantasy comedy where Liu attempted to put his arm around Gosling's waist while photos were being taken. Gosling muttered something imperceptible to Liu, who responded, "You don't what –- oh, it's too tender? Fair enough," and proceeded to keep his arms to himself.
Viewers interpreted the act as everything from the actors portraying their fictional rivalry to even possible racism. Thankfully, Liu cleared things up, pointing out that there was never any bad blood between the performers. An Instagram story posted by the "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" star stated (via Yahoo), "I'd beach off with this Kenadian again in a heartbeat. He is the best human in every way, especially when he jokes around with us on the carpet and on set, infecting all of us with his kenergy." The post continued with Liu stating that there are more important things to be focusing on right now such as the ongoing actors' and writers' strike.
It's good to know that Liu and Gosling's heated opposition to one another in "Barbie" is a far cry from their real-life relationship. If anything, Liu believes that the "La La Land" star helped elevate his performance in the film.
Both actors admire each other's Kenergy
The only drama between "Barbie" stars Simu Liu and Ryan Gosling was the kind drummed up by social media. In reality, both actors worked closely together to bring their characters to life and unlock the potential of their Kenergy. In the process, Liu found plenty to admire about Gosling both on- and off-set.
From working out together to figuring out their on-screen dynamic, there was no shortage of good things Liu had to say about his scene partner. Speaking to Men's Health, Liu revealed how impressed he was by Gosling's talents. "He's obviously just an incredibly talented performer, but from the first rehearsal we ever did, I was like... he absolutely blew me away," Liu commented. "And I was like, 'Oh my god, I'm really gonna have to bring it for the shoot, because this guy is going to eat my lunch if I'm not fully 100% prepared for anything.'" He went on to specify that he loved Gosling's unpredictability and ability to improvise or elevate the written material with ease.
Gosling was also quick to share his admiration for his co-star. In an Etalk interview, Gosling praised Liu's dancing and backflip capabilities, believing he defines Kenergy. "Simu can do anything," Gosling states. "I have nothing but admiration for Simu, and you know, his Kenergy is so strong. I admire his Kenergy." The touching bromance between Liu and Gosling is more than enough to consider both of their Kens a ten.