Barbie's Simu Liu Denies Conflict With Ryan Gosling After Red Carpet Encounter

In the midst of the ongoing box office domination of "Barbie," fans were beginning to wonder if stars Simu Liu and Ryan Gosling were preparing for a real-life beach-off. A video shared by Etalk saw the Ken actors at a press event for the Greta Gerwig-directed fantasy comedy where Liu attempted to put his arm around Gosling's waist while photos were being taken. Gosling muttered something imperceptible to Liu, who responded, "You don't what –- oh, it's too tender? Fair enough," and proceeded to keep his arms to himself.

Viewers interpreted the act as everything from the actors portraying their fictional rivalry to even possible racism. Thankfully, Liu cleared things up, pointing out that there was never any bad blood between the performers. An Instagram story posted by the "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" star stated (via Yahoo), "I'd beach off with this Kenadian again in a heartbeat. He is the best human in every way, especially when he jokes around with us on the carpet and on set, infecting all of us with his kenergy." The post continued with Liu stating that there are more important things to be focusing on right now such as the ongoing actors' and writers' strike.

It's good to know that Liu and Gosling's heated opposition to one another in "Barbie" is a far cry from their real-life relationship. If anything, Liu believes that the "La La Land" star helped elevate his performance in the film.