Paul Reubens On His Successor & CGI: No One Else Will Ever Play Pee-Wee

As has recently been announced by the actor's estate and several major news outlets, Paul Reubens has died at the age of 70. The legendary comedian and children's entertainer was best known for creating and acting as the youthful Pee-wee Herman, a character he played for much of his career and had planned to continue portraying in future projects a few years before his death.

Once upon a time, an actor's death would mean the end of a character's on-screen potential. But thanks to some technological evolutions over the past several years, that is no longer the case. 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" arguably served as the first popular proof-of-concept, with the late Peter Cushing's likeness recreated through CGI for a sizeable supporting role.

Reubens actually addressed this possibility somewhat in a quasi-serious interview with OutClique magazine in 2020 — roughly three years after his cancer diagnosis. When asked who could take up the role in his stead, he stated, "No one else will ever play Pee-wee. That would happen over my dead b . . . oh, I see your point. Actually, it's 2020 now. The technology exists for me to be computer generated and look completely real. However, if I didn't have the budget, I've always liked the work of Christopher Walken."