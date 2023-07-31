Loki Season 2 Trailer Teases Marvel's Most Powerful Cosmic God In The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might be adding one of its most powerful gods in the entire Multiverse. In the "Loki" season two trailer released today, two Easter eggs hinted at the Living Tribunal's potential role in the series.

Marvel Studios shared an all-new "Loki" trailer with the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), and Mobius M. Mobius' (Owen Wilson) adventures across space and time continuing in the MCU series. This time around, Loki's time slipping is a cause of concern for not just the antihero but for the TVA as a whole, with the shocking finale of season one causing notable problems for the Multiversal timeline. However, the trailer also hints at a bigger force potentially being at play.

In the trailer, the numbers 157 and 158 can be seen on a building and on a car. While they might seem random, they could be hinting at the Living Tribunal returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character, who made their first appearance in "Strange Tales" #157 and #158 by Stan Lee, Marie Severin, Herb Trimpe, Roy Thomas, and Artie Simek, would be a fitting character to add to the time-jumping series. The cosmic god is the arbiter of the Multiverse and the top lieutenant to Marvel's version of god, the One Above All.