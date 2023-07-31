Loki Season 2 Trailer Teases Marvel's Most Powerful Cosmic God In The MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe might be adding one of its most powerful gods in the entire Multiverse. In the "Loki" season two trailer released today, two Easter eggs hinted at the Living Tribunal's potential role in the series.
Marvel Studios shared an all-new "Loki" trailer with the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), and Mobius M. Mobius' (Owen Wilson) adventures across space and time continuing in the MCU series. This time around, Loki's time slipping is a cause of concern for not just the antihero but for the TVA as a whole, with the shocking finale of season one causing notable problems for the Multiversal timeline. However, the trailer also hints at a bigger force potentially being at play.
In the trailer, the numbers 157 and 158 can be seen on a building and on a car. While they might seem random, they could be hinting at the Living Tribunal returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character, who made their first appearance in "Strange Tales" #157 and #158 by Stan Lee, Marie Severin, Herb Trimpe, Roy Thomas, and Artie Simek, would be a fitting character to add to the time-jumping series. The cosmic god is the arbiter of the Multiverse and the top lieutenant to Marvel's version of god, the One Above All.
Viewers have already seen the Living Tribunal
The Living Tribunal had been a surprisingly consistent presence in the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe. In "Loki" season one, when Loki is sent to the end of time after being pruned, the plane features several major Easter eggs from across the Multiverse. One of them is the heads of the Living Tribunal can be seen among the debris, suggesting that in some form, some version of the Living Tribunal was defeated by The Void.
The Living Tribunal would also appear in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," with the titular hero's travels across different realities leading to him being briefly in front of the face of the cosmic entity. Lastly, the Living Tribunal appeared as a statue appeared in "Thor: Love and Thunder," among Eternity's collections, which also included other powerful cosmic beings in statue form, such as Uatu the Watcher, Death, and Infinity.
While the Easter eggs might just be ways to reference the cosmic significance of the Living Tribunal in a series based around the Multiverse, it also could lead to the entity's first speaking role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The god could come down to Earth and judge Loki and his closest allies on untethering the timeline after passing through The Void. While Kang (Jonathan Majors) might have his sights set on controlling the Multiverse, space, and time, the Living Tribunal's role as arbiter of cosmic justice is much more significant in the grand scheme of things. The Living Tribunal's arrival would open up some jaw-dropping cosmic storytelling, introduce the MCU's most powerful character ever, and expand the already massive world of "Loki" even further.