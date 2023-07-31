Fans Around The World React To The Tragic Death Of Paul Reubens

The comedy industry lost a legend over the weekend with the tragic passing of Paul Reubens. As Pee-wee Herman, the comedian impacted countless lives worldwide, reprising the iconic character numerous times over the last four decades. Following the news of his death, Hollywood reacted with a massive wave of love and support, but Reubens' influence spread much further than that as fans rallied to remember his legacy.

Reubens' estate posted his message to longtime fans on the official Pee-wee Herman Facebook page, where he apologized for keeping his illness a secret. "I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans, and supporters," Reubens' statement read. "I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you." Although Reubens can't see it now, fans flooded his posts on many social media sites, showing an outpour of love and support for the late comedian.

In the Facebook comments, countless fans reassured Reubens' estate that no apology is necessary, reminiscing on the wonderful childhood memories his work brought many of them. Kristen Nelson wrote, "He will be fiercely missed. I loved everything I ever saw come from him. He had a boundless fantastic imagination." Billy Zakolski thanked Reubens for the countless laughs, stating, "If there's one thing we can learn from Mr. Reubens, when life or people knock you down, you keep going and fighting until the end."