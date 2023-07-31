Fans Around The World React To The Tragic Death Of Paul Reubens
The comedy industry lost a legend over the weekend with the tragic passing of Paul Reubens. As Pee-wee Herman, the comedian impacted countless lives worldwide, reprising the iconic character numerous times over the last four decades. Following the news of his death, Hollywood reacted with a massive wave of love and support, but Reubens' influence spread much further than that as fans rallied to remember his legacy.
Reubens' estate posted his message to longtime fans on the official Pee-wee Herman Facebook page, where he apologized for keeping his illness a secret. "I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans, and supporters," Reubens' statement read. "I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you." Although Reubens can't see it now, fans flooded his posts on many social media sites, showing an outpour of love and support for the late comedian.
In the Facebook comments, countless fans reassured Reubens' estate that no apology is necessary, reminiscing on the wonderful childhood memories his work brought many of them. Kristen Nelson wrote, "He will be fiercely missed. I loved everything I ever saw come from him. He had a boundless fantastic imagination." Billy Zakolski thanked Reubens for the countless laughs, stating, "If there's one thing we can learn from Mr. Reubens, when life or people knock you down, you keep going and fighting until the end."
Fans will remember Paul Reubens' lasting legacy
Paul Reubens' final message to his fans was a declaration of love, thanking them for decades of support, and, while he knew they loved him back if he could see their loving comments, it would certainly fill his heart with joy.
On Facebook, Jody B. Green wrote, "Hard to describe how much joy this man has brought to my life over the years. This is an enormous loss. Rest well, Paul Reubens, and thank you." Similarly, Matt Rodriguez called the late comedian one of the greatest talents of his generation. While most celebrity deaths don't affect them, Wendy Polland admitted that they couldn't help but cry after hearing the news, saying, "Such a light has gone out in the world with the passing of dear Paul Reubens."
The loving sentiment for Reubens continued on Instagram, with fans sharing touching tributes to the comedian. @mayatals1 wrote, "Thank you for letting us weird kids know it's okay to be weird," as Reubens played a pivotal role in their childhood. @Mclairence reminisced on watching "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" with a family member before their battle with cancer came to a similar end, thanking Reubens for his work making a lasting memory. @Amydarlingdoe recalled, "I did a report in junior high about my hero: Pee-wee Herman, and you will always be. You will be loved and forever missed."