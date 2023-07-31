Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of Pee-Wee Herman

On July 31, 2023, news broke that Paul Reubens, the pioneering comedian and actor best known as Pee-wee Herman, passed away from cancer on July 30.. The beloved performer was just 70 years old, and fans and colleagues across the world are devastated to hear that this extraordinarily funny artist is no longer with us. Shortly after the world learned that Reubens had been living with cancer for six years — a statement released with news of his death read, "Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you" — Hollywood reacted to the loss of this incredible talent.

"Saturday Night Live" original cast member Laraine Newman took to Twitter to share her sadness over the loss of her dear friend, with whom she'd been in the industry for decades. "Paul and I first met in 1973 at Cal Arts," Newman wrote. "We remained friends for the next 50 years. Not day to day. Just the kind of friend that you can text out of nowhere or have a 3 hour lunch with. And don't get me started on the birthday texts-he sent them ALL DAY. I feel sick." Late night legend Conan O'Brien also mentioned Reubens' affection for birthdays: "No tweet can capture the magic, generosity, artistry, and devout silliness of Paul Reubens. Everyone I know received countless nonsensical memes from Paul on their birthday, and I mean EVERYONE. His surreal comedy and unrelenting kindness were a gift to us all. Damn, this hurts."