Why The Narrator From Barbie Sounds So Familiar

If you thought Helen Mirren dropping pearls of wisdom to Dominic Torretto was a wild career choice, just wait until you hear her talk dirty with a Depression Kitty called Kitty Bouchet in "Human Resources." An animated spin-off to the Emmy-winning series "Big Mouth," Mirren has made brief appearances in the show highlighting what the Hormone Monsters get up to when they're not trying to guide youngsters through puberty. Mirren is a Shame Wizard and mother to Lionel (David Thewlis). While only appearing in a handful of episodes, they are understandably standout moments for Mirren, who became an addition to the show that even one of its creators still couldn't quite believe.

In an interview with Consequence, Andrew Goldberg explained that getting Mirren on board for the series was a one-in-a-million shot that surprisingly paid off, along with the likes of Hugh Jackman, who also makes an appearance. "A lot of times it was like, 'Gosh, this, this character should be somebody incredible and powerful and demanding, like Helen Mirren.'" Well, if you have a name, you might as well go for it, right?" Goldberg said. "And it's like, 'Well, let's ask and see if she'll do it.' And then she says, 'Yes,' and you're like, 'Okay.'" From then on, she became the bargaining chip that never got old, as Goldberg added, "When you're asking somebody else, you can be like, 'Well, Hugh Jackman and Helen Mirren are doing it. So you might as well.'"