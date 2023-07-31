Star Trek: What Does A Communications Officer Actually Do?

A starship is a complex beacon of exploration — a tool used to send members of Starfleet to the farthest reaches of space. It is meant to take us to where no man has ever gone before. With such an ambitious undertaking, a very long list of specialized crew members must be needed. The communications officer is one of the most important and maybe most often overlooked. As hinted by the title, this person is primarily tasked with handling all communications to and from the ship, making them one of the most vital crew members aboard.

Everything from visual communications to the bridge and the captain to distress calls, hails, text, and other forms of contact are filtered through this single point on the ship. Not only does the communications officer need to be adept at operating a long list of exceedingly complicated communications equipment, but they also need to be fluent, or at least passable, in as many languages as possible. Of course, speaking the language isn't enough if they have to deal with text communications, as well as audio and visual. They would theoretically need to be able to speak it as well.

Sure, the ship's captain has to make all the most challenging decisions that can be the difference between life and death. Engineering is responsible for keeping the ship in the air. Security's job is to keep everyone safe and sound and deal with any intruders on the ship. And medical is there to ensure that if anyone is not safe and sound, they get that way soon. All are essential jobs, but if the ship can't communicate with Mission Control, the crew is lost in the vastness of space.