Rob Zombie And Pee-Wee Herman's Connection Explained

Before Paul Reubens' death at the age of 70, the actor's long career found him crossing paths with a number of notable celebrities, including Grammy-nominated heavy metal artist and renowned filmmaker Rob Zombie. Unfortunately, the interaction between the two didn't involve cutting an album together, nor did Pee-wee Herman show up in "House of 1,000 Corpses" or its sequels. While their surprising connection is work-related, it isn't what many people would probably expect.

Before Zombie rose to fame as the infamous rock star and director, his humble beginnings included working on the production of Reubens' popular program "Pee-wee's Playhouse." "It was a cool job to have," Zombie said in an interview with Westword.com. "But I was probably nineteen years old. It was everything from delivering stuff to doin' little crap work around the set. I don't even know if I was a P.A. Whatever is just below a P.A. I'm not even sure it counts as below a P.A., but that was my job."

While the position probably wasn't ideal, Zombie looked back on the experience fondly, especially when it came to how much he enjoyed the work of Reubens and the others on the show. "Besides being a fan of Pee Wee Herman, Phil Hartman was on the show," Zombie said. "William Marshall, Blacula, was the King of Cartoons. There were all kinds of people I really liked on the show. So it was pretty exciting."