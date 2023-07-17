What Happened To Pee-Wee Herman & What Are Paul Reubens' Latest Legal Issues?
Pee-wee Herman was one of the most popular children's entertainers of the 1980s, hosting a live stage show that was adapted into the comedy series "Pee-wee's Playhouse" and three films: "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" in 1985, "Big Top Pee-wee" in 1988, and "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" in 2016. The long gap between the second and third films and the decision by CBS to not air the final five repeat episodes of "Pee-wee's Playhouse" in 1991 both stem from an incident that year in which the actor — whose given name is Paul Reubens — was arrested for exposing himself in a Florida adult movie theater.
Reubens was arrested that summer in Sarasota after police alleged that he was observed pleasuring himself during an adult double feature, an assertion his publicist Richard Grant denied. Grant told the New York Daily News, "He never exposed himself or engaged in any other improper activities," and added that the Sarasota police department had been criticized for using what he called "questionable tactics" in making similar arrests.
Reubens maintained his innocence and eventually pled no contest to the charges, paid a small fine, and performed some community service. Although his career as a child entertainer was effectively ruined by the arrest, Reubens did bring the character back for the 2016 film and has made a steady stream of voice acting appearances over the past 20 or so years. He may soon be back in court, although this time, he will be on the right side of the aisle.
Paul Reubens is suing over ownership of props from Pee-wee's Playhouse
Attorneys representing Paul Reubens recently filed suit in Los Angeles County court against James Comisar and his memorabilia company, The Comisar Collection. According to the lawsuit, Reubens loaned Comisar an array of valuable props and set pieces from "Pee-wee's Playhouse" with the agreement that they would be displayed in a television museum and returned to him upon request.
Reubens says that Comisar never had or intended to build a museum, and has since auctioned off the items he donated, including Mr. Window, the Floory puppets, and the Dog Chair. Reubens is seeking the return of the items or $1 million in damages.
Comisar asserts that Reubens gave the items to him to use as he pleased and says Reubens has no legal claim to any of the items. "In addition to those items personally given to me by Mr. Reubens in lieu of sending them to the landfill, without conditions or promises," Comisar told TMZ, "Mr. Reubens seeks the return of material that was the property of film studios, production companies, and individual creators — none of which he is entitled to." Comisar also said he has spent a substantial amount of money storing the items and keeping them in good condition and that Reubens has not made any attempt to recover them in all the time they have been in his custody.