What Happened To Pee-Wee Herman & What Are Paul Reubens' Latest Legal Issues?

Pee-wee Herman was one of the most popular children's entertainers of the 1980s, hosting a live stage show that was adapted into the comedy series "Pee-wee's Playhouse" and three films: "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" in 1985, "Big Top Pee-wee" in 1988, and "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" in 2016. The long gap between the second and third films and the decision by CBS to not air the final five repeat episodes of "Pee-wee's Playhouse" in 1991 both stem from an incident that year in which the actor — whose given name is Paul Reubens — was arrested for exposing himself in a Florida adult movie theater.

Reubens was arrested that summer in Sarasota after police alleged that he was observed pleasuring himself during an adult double feature, an assertion his publicist Richard Grant denied. Grant told the New York Daily News, "He never exposed himself or engaged in any other improper activities," and added that the Sarasota police department had been criticized for using what he called "questionable tactics" in making similar arrests.

Reubens maintained his innocence and eventually pled no contest to the charges, paid a small fine, and performed some community service. Although his career as a child entertainer was effectively ruined by the arrest, Reubens did bring the character back for the 2016 film and has made a steady stream of voice acting appearances over the past 20 or so years. He may soon be back in court, although this time, he will be on the right side of the aisle.