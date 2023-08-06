12 Best Quadrilogies Of All Time

Before "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back" was released in 1980, it was rare for a film sequel to be a direct continuation of the proceeding story. Now, movies develop upon one another, resulting in massive epics spanning multiple features, including trilogies of trilogies and cinematic universes. It is as if a movie is no longer considered successful unless the plot continues in an assortment of follow-up films.

Throughout the years, movie trilogies became quite common. Several franchises are built upon these three-film sets, including "Iron Man," "Lord of the Rings," and "Back to the Future." However, there are rare occasions where a fourth installment becomes necessary. Especially in today's cinematic climate, where bringing back old heroes and plots is more popular than making original films.

Then there are series that don't stop at four — because why not make five, six, or more? So, as beloved stories like "Indiana Jones" continue to release more entries, what better time than now to recognize some of the best film quadrilogies ever made? Read below to discover some of the greatest quadrilogies ever made and decide which ones need more installments or should stay as a four-part series.