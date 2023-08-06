12 Best Quadrilogies Of All Time
Before "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back" was released in 1980, it was rare for a film sequel to be a direct continuation of the proceeding story. Now, movies develop upon one another, resulting in massive epics spanning multiple features, including trilogies of trilogies and cinematic universes. It is as if a movie is no longer considered successful unless the plot continues in an assortment of follow-up films.
Throughout the years, movie trilogies became quite common. Several franchises are built upon these three-film sets, including "Iron Man," "Lord of the Rings," and "Back to the Future." However, there are rare occasions where a fourth installment becomes necessary. Especially in today's cinematic climate, where bringing back old heroes and plots is more popular than making original films.
Then there are series that don't stop at four — because why not make five, six, or more? So, as beloved stories like "Indiana Jones" continue to release more entries, what better time than now to recognize some of the best film quadrilogies ever made? Read below to discover some of the greatest quadrilogies ever made and decide which ones need more installments or should stay as a four-part series.
Thor
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the biggest culprits of expanding film franchises for everything they're worth. "Captain America," "Iron Man," "Spider-Man," and even "Ant-Man" have received the full trilogy treatment. It feels as if almost every superhero title released by the company is destined for a three-part series. However, there are now Marvel properties that have exceeded the trilogy boundaries.
"Thor" is the first solo superhero franchise in the MCU to complete a quadrilogy. When the first "Thor" movie was released in 2011, it was a groundbreaking exploration of the mythical land of Asgard. Over four films, the titular hero lost his home and family, including his half-brother Loki on multiple occasions. As Thor's adventures transpired, he became one of the franchise's most tragic figures. However, when Taika Waititi took over director duties for "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Love and Thunder," the blond god portrayed by Chris Hemsworth became a lighthearted powerhouse offering well-rounded, entertaining movies filled with laughs and action. Although the "Thor" movies may be some of the most polarizing installments in the MCU, the four-part series has offered some of the franchise's most beloved moments.
Lethal Weapon
In the 1980s, buddy cop movies were as common as comic book movies have become today. And while the theme of hardened officers solving a crime while navigating their platonic relationship was repeated many times, including in "Beverly Hills Cop," "Dragnet," and "Tango and Cash," one franchise perfected the subgenre: "Lethal Weapon."
Starring Mel Gibson, Danny Glover, and their formidable on-screen chemistry, the first "Lethal Weapon" film, released in 1987, quickly became the quintessential buddy cop movie. Featuring humor, action, A-list movie stars, and the famous line "I'm too old for this s***," the first movie is considered one of the best action movies of the era. Unsurprisingly, the magic was recreated two years later, with "Lethal Weapon 2" becoming one of the top-grossing movies released in a year that featured celebrated sequels like "Ghostbusters 2," "Back to the Future 2," and "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade." Gibson and Glover continued their on and offscreen friendship, completing four "Lethal Weapon" movies by 1998. While the actors are retired from their roles, the franchise continued in a television series from 2016 to 2019.
The Matrix
When "The Matrix" was released in 1999, it was one of the most groundbreaking and thought-provoking films ever made. Left as a standalone, the movie would still be recognized for its originality and technological breakthroughs. Of course, what would be the fun in that? Created by the Wachowskis, there was such a push for a "Matrix" trilogy that the next two installments were developed together, and both were released in 2003.
With bold concepts and a fully fleshed-out story, it seemed for the longest time that "The Matrix" would remain a trilogy. Lilly Wachowski even referred to the idea of a fourth movie as a "particularly repelling idea" in an interview with the Times Colonist in 2015. However, with interest from stars Keanu Reeves and Hugo Weaving, "The Matrix" inevitably returned in 2021. Capping off the quadrilogy, "The Matrix Resurrections" brought back much of the same magic of the original films and did moderately well at the box office. As it stands now, "The Matrix" will remain a four-part series. "We've got no sequel in mind," said producer James McTeigue in an interview with Comicbook.com, although he notes that the open ending means the story could still grow.
Batman
One comic book adaptation irretrievably changed superhero movies forever, and the resulting quadrilogy became the test package for what works and what doesn't when it comes to bringing our favorite characters to the big screen. 1989's "Batman," directed by Tim Burton and starring Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader, was unlike any superhero movie previously made. The dark and gritty scenes of Gotham City and a mature approach to comic book themes resulted in a formula for the genre still in use today. Burton's 1992 follow-up, "Batman Returns," doubled down on the edgy tones and ghastly villains, making it a well-rooted sequel.
Unfortunately, when the studio asked Burton to step away from his third "Batman" movie that he had already begun orchestrating, the franchise took a significant turn. Joel Schumacher became the new man in charge, proving successful with previous films such as "St. Elmo's Fire" and "The Lost Boys." Sadly, the amount of money that could be squeezed out of The Dark Knight proved too tempting for the studio that wanted to make the superhero project more family-friendly in an attempt to sell the most amount of action figures. Schumacher's "Batman Forever" and "Batman and Robin" have since become the target of many jokes regarding the comic book adaptation genre. Still, the groundbreaking success and design of Burton's duology sustain this series as one of the greatest quadrilogies ever made.
Shrek
Subverting traditional fantasy tales and blending classic characters into one brightly colored world, "Shrek" feels as comforting and recognizable as it does creative and original. Starring an endearing oaf as he navigates love, friendships, and responsibility, the "Shrek" franchise has made a relatable ogre an icon. Aside from the four main installments, there have been spinoffs, specials, live performances, and a slew of merchandise featuring the characters from Far Far Away.
With Mike Meyers voicing the ogre and Eddie Murphy as the boisterous sidekick Donkey, the original 2001 "Shrek" film had parents and children busting their guts, making it an instant animated classic that is still celebrated today. Meanwhile, as the best sequels are wont to do, the follow-up films from the "Shrek" catalog added depth and growth to the fantasy world and characters. With 2010's "Shrek Forever After," the quadrilogy was complete and has since become a defining franchise for an entire generation. Undoubtedly, some fans would choose "Shrek" as the greatest quadrilogy in movie history.
The Hunger Games
Surprisingly, out of all the film franchises on this list, there is only one that was intentionally planned as a quadrilogy. Dividing an established literary trilogy, "The Hunger Games" movies had a solid base to develop from, making it arguably the most undiminished story told over four movies. Adjacently, the quadrilogy catapulted the career of star Jennifer Lawrence, who has established herself as one of America's most beloved celebrities.
Packed with action, romance, and a world with clear lines dividing the rich and the poor, "Hunger Games" offers a high concept with deep political undertones, making it an intriguing story the whole way through. All four movies were released between 2012 and 2015. The collection is also one of the highest-grossing film franchises of all time. Meanwhile, "The Hunger Games" is set to return with a fifth movie, "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes." However, it will not take away from the original quadrilogy since the new film is set generations before the events of the main films.
Hannibal
Plenty of movie collections focus on heroes and champions, but rarely does the villain take center stage. However, Hannibal Lecter has become a household name and is the main focus of a four-part series of thrillers. It was 1991's "Silence of the Lambs" where Anthony Hopkins delivered a deranged serial killer performance that helped the film be remembered as one of the greatest movies ever made. Ultimately, it was an obvious choice to expand the lore of the reality-based antagonist by adapting author Thomas Harris' other novels.
Undoubtedly, it was Hopkins' performance as the cannibalistic doctor over three films that sets the character apart. "I'm fairly normal most of the time — but I know what scares people," said the Lecter actor in an interview with Vanity Fair. "I knew instinctively that I should be absolutely still. All the talk about 'He's a monster ...' I thought, 'Well, go to the opposite. Play him nice.'" For the prequel "Hannibal Rising," the role was passed down to Gaspard Ulliel, who carried the torch of making the "Hannibal" collection one of the most bone-chilling quadrilogies you can watch.
Superman
Often noted for indoctrinating the comic book superhero movie into popular culture, it is fitting that the man in blue tights was the first such character to earn a film quadrilogy. When "Superman" hit theaters in 1978, it was the most expensive movie made at the time, making it the first big-budget superhero film and laying the groundwork for one of the most popular genres in the industry today. Expanding the Big Blue Boy Scout's story, the quadrilogy, plus the spinoff movie "Supergirl," redefined what superheroes could do on-screen, all while keeping with the stand-up tones and themes synonymous with the character.
A significant part of the success of "Superman" and its three sequels was the main actor, Christopher Reeve. Embodying the brightly-suited hero, Reeve became the Man of Steel for an entire generation. "Christopher, when he got into that role, was Superman," remembered director Richard Donner in an interview with Den of Geek. "He was such a dedicated young actor taking on what some considered a ridiculous role. But he dedicated that period of his life to that character." Mixed in with an ensemble of celebrated actors and an instantly recognizable theme song from John Williams, the "Superman" quadrilogy will always have a special place in the hearts of comic book enthusiasts.
Jaws
The first "Jaws" movie, directed by Steven Spielberg, is recognized as the first summer blockbuster. To this day, "Jaws" remains the seventh highest-grossing movie of all time when adjusted for ticket price inflation. The groundbreaking film about a man-eating shark reshaped the theatergoing experience, so it makes sense that the studio would want to squeeze everything that they could from the shark-infested property.
Three more "Jaws" films expanded the lore of the ocean's most dangerous animal. With new characters, locations, and situations, the ground laid by the franchise has resulted in an influx of shark-themed movies that continue to be released today, with the water beasts appearing in low-budget projects almost annually. Understandably, the multiple "Jaws" sequels struggled to achieve the same acclaim as Spielberg's project. However, even the worst "Jaws" movies have found an audience as cult classics. Meanwhile, the franchise, as a whole, remains one of the highest-grossing horror franchises of all time.
Toy Story
When "Toy Story" debuted in theaters in 1995, it was a groundbreaking achievement. The completely computer-animated feature was the first of its kind, breaking away from traditional 2D animation. Equally, "Toy Story" was the first film produced by Pixar, which has become one of the most dominant studios when it comes to animated films. The story of Woody, Buzz, and all of their toy friends has created a legacy that is still prominent today, with the spinoff film "Lightyear" being released in 2022 and "Toy Story 5" in the early stages of development.
An entire generation grew up watching the diverse collection of animated toys bond and grow. Over 25 years, audiences kept a soft spot for the iconic franchise, akin to how the human boy Andy treated his beloved toys. Spanning from 1995 to 2019, Pixar's headlining franchise has grown to become one of the highest-grossing animated franchises of all time, all while achieving high praise from critics and audiences along the way. There is no doubt the "Toy Story" quadrilogy is one of the most successful four-part collections ever made.
Avengers
It would be impossible to discuss four-film collections today without touching on "The Avengers." The Marvel Cinematic Universe is built around the over-the-top blockbuster movies that bring all of its most popular characters together. Since Robert Downey Jr. arrived as "Iron Man" in 2008, every Marvel movie has been unabashedly driven toward an "Avengers" epic. Phase 1 built its way to bring together these heroes in the original "Avengers" installment, quickly becoming the first in the franchise to break the $1 billion mark.
"The Avengers" has grown from what could now be considered a humble superhero movie in 2012. With the expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its stable of characters, fans return to "The Avengers" movies to see all of their favorite heroes face Earth's greatest threats. "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame" easily became one of the most monumental cinematic events of our generation. So, while audiences patiently await new "Avengers" movies, the four-part collection as it stands today is one of the most epic quadrilogies ever made.
Alien
Finally, we wouldn't be talking about film quadrilogies without the "Alien" franchise. Used in the film collection's marketing for a 2003 box set of DVDs, "Alien" coined the term "quadrilogy" for four-movie sets and is surprisingly the only property to do so. The movies follow Ellen Ripley, portrayed by Sigourney Weaver, as she fights off a dangerous alien species known as the xenomorph. The most interesting part of the series is each movie features a different director and therefore carries a different feel and tone, making each installment a fan favorite depending on who you ask.
There have been many films that have expanded the lore of the xenomorph, including two "Alien vs. Predator" movies, "Prometheus," and "Alien: Covenant." Additionally, a new "Alien" film is planned for 2024 but is rumored to not continue the story set in the first four films. From humble beginnings as a space-themed horror film, "Alien" has become one of the biggest franchises in the world. It is not out of the question to call "Alien" the greatest film quadrilogy of all time.