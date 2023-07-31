Loki Season 2 Trailer Teases One Main Character's Dream Finally Coming True
The boys are back in town. By "boys," we mean Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson), the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best time-traveling duo, and by "town," we mean the Time Variance Authority. Indeed, the first "Loki" Season 2 trailer not only teases the role of one beloved "Everything Everywhere All At Once" star in the Disney+ series' latest, long-awaited batch of episodes but also promises plenty of new Mobius and Loki-led adventures. Based on one brief moment in the trailer, it looks like the former character may even get the chance to bring his biggest fantasy to life in "Loki" Season 2.
In its opening moments, the season's trailer establishes that its central God of Mischief has begun "timeslipping," which seems to mean that he's started unexpectedly and uncontrollably traveling through time itself. The reveal is followed by a shot of Loki being "pulled through time" and suddenly appearing in front of a Piranha Powersports store that sells, of all things, jet skis. The moment, while brief, is noteworthy. Mobius, after all, talks extensively in "Loki" Season 1 about his dream of one day riding a jet ski.
What better excuse could he need to finally do that than his unlikely, mischievous friend ending up in front of a business that specifically sells them?
Will Loki Season 2 give Mobius a chance to ride a jet ski?
When he's asked in "Loki" Season 1 why he loves jet skis so much, Mobius explains, "In the early 1990s, for a brief, shining moment, there was a beautiful union of form and function, which we call the jet ski." In a later episode, just before he's pruned from the sacred timeline, Mobius speculates about his normal, pre-TVA life. "Maybe I had a jet ski," he muses.
Of course, it's impossible to know at this point whether "Loki" Season 2 will feature a moment where Mobius gets to ride his favorite form of transportation. For all MCU fans know, the inclusion of a jet ski retailer in the season's trailer could be nothing more than another fun nod toward Mobius' oddly endearing dream. That said, given how little is known about "Loki" Season 2's story right now, it seems equally possible that the show will actually pay off the minor plot thread it set up two years ago.
With Loki himself traveling uncontrollably through time, there's no reason to believe he and Mobius won't get into plenty of unexpected hijinks moving forward. Riding a jet ski could very well end up being one of their forthcoming adventures, and it'd be in keeping with the largely playful tone of "Loki" for its second season to give Owen Wilson's beleaguered TVA worker a small moment of respite from the constant chaos of his job. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait to watch "Loki" Season 2 to see how it ultimately handles Mobius' jet ski dream.
The season premieres Friday, October 6 on Disney+.