Loki Season 2 Trailer Teases One Main Character's Dream Finally Coming True

The boys are back in town. By "boys," we mean Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson), the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best time-traveling duo, and by "town," we mean the Time Variance Authority. Indeed, the first "Loki" Season 2 trailer not only teases the role of one beloved "Everything Everywhere All At Once" star in the Disney+ series' latest, long-awaited batch of episodes but also promises plenty of new Mobius and Loki-led adventures. Based on one brief moment in the trailer, it looks like the former character may even get the chance to bring his biggest fantasy to life in "Loki" Season 2.

In its opening moments, the season's trailer establishes that its central God of Mischief has begun "timeslipping," which seems to mean that he's started unexpectedly and uncontrollably traveling through time itself. The reveal is followed by a shot of Loki being "pulled through time" and suddenly appearing in front of a Piranha Powersports store that sells, of all things, jet skis. The moment, while brief, is noteworthy. Mobius, after all, talks extensively in "Loki" Season 1 about his dream of one day riding a jet ski.

What better excuse could he need to finally do that than his unlikely, mischievous friend ending up in front of a business that specifically sells them?