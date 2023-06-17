Here's What Tim Burton's Avengers: Endgame Would Look Like, According To AI

There's no question that Tim Burton is one of the most visually distinctive directors working today, with his style being instantly recognizable to moviegoers of all ages. Burton's signature aesthetic often centers around gothic or macabre imagery, and feature's eccentric, offbeat characters in similarly stylized costumes. This iconic "Burtonesque" style works its way into every one of Burton's projects regardless of genre, including the 1992 superhero classic "Batman Returns" –- in which the classic Batman villain The Penguin (Danny DeVito) is reimagined into a deformed sewer-dwelling mutant, and Catwoman's (Michelle Pfieffer) suit is stitched together like the skin of Frankenstein's monster.

Thanks to the power of AI, we now have the opportunity to see what this Burtonesque style might look like when applied to another prolific superhero film – the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame." TikTok user @darkside.ai used AI software to generate a variety of different characters from "Avengers: Endgame" as they would appear in a Tim Burton-directed film. These include The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), who sports a mane of wild black hair and a pair of barbed metal arms akin to the titular character in "Edward Scissorhands," and Captain America (Chris Evans), whose suit is covered with needles like the "Hellraiser" villain Pinhead.

While this video doesn't reimagine any specific scenes from the film, these Burtonesque costume designs paint a pretty clear picture of what the film might have been like had Tim Burton taken the lead instead of Joseph and Anthony Russo.