Oppenheimer: Emily Blunt Had A Real Life Devil Wears Prada Moment On Set With Nolan

Christopher Nolan is, without question, responsible for some of the best movies made within the last few decades. He also sounds like sort of a pain to work with, frankly, thanks to his incredibly strict on-set rules.

In Jada Yuan's profile of the director in The Washington Post, which details the fast-paced shoot for "Oppenheimer" that took place over just 57 days, star Emily Blunt says that Nolan was appalled by some of her offscreen footwear that didn't quite match up with his rules. Nolan asked that all of his actors, including Blunt, show up to set dressed entirely in costume or, at the very least, in clothing appropriate to the period in which "Oppenheimer" takes place (a time that spans from the 1920s to the 1960s). This was, according to Yuan, partly to make sure the actors could shoot scenes without much advance notice, but also because Nolan wanted actors to stay in character and avoid any modernity, even going so far as to ban cell phones.

So what was Blunt wearing? Ugg boots. "It was like a scene from 'The Devil Wears Prada,'" Blunt said, referencing the fashion comedy that introduced her to Hollywood. "Chris just looks down at your shoes, and it's like Meryl Streep is looking at your horrible fashion choice. I just thought, 'I'll never be seen dead in Ugg boots around him again.'" Blunt got the last word, though; when filming wrapped, she says she got Nolan "the ugliest Ugg slippers I could find."