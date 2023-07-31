Disney's Haunted Mansion's Most Surprising Character Transformation Explained

"It's very surprising," marveled "Haunted Mansion" director Justin Simien to Entertainment Weekly about one of the leading performances in his new Disney film. "You'd be shocked to know who it was [when] you're told."

Luckily, the film informs the audience of this "surprising" performance in the film's opening credits, confidently boasting at the end of an already expensive roster, "And Jared Leto as the Hatbox Ghost." This terrifying line (in an otherwise deliberately un-scary film) appears on screen roughly 30 to 45 minutes before the Hatbox Ghost actually appears, presumably to allow for the audience to overcome their "shock" in time to enjoy what Leto brings to one of Disney's most recognizable characters.

What exactly does he bring, you ask? Pretty much nothing. Physically, whatever motion capture Leto might be doing is buried under what could charitably be described as intentionally cartoonish CGI — though that wouldn't square with what Simien appeared to be aiming for. "We're trying to go for something scary that feels like it could exist physically in the real world, on the ride, but pushes the scare a lot further than the ride does," he said. Unfortunately, there is nothing apparently "real" or "scary" about the toy-like character model for Leto's Hatbox Ghost, which would be right at home in the defunct children's game "Disney Infinity." It certainly doesn't help that it bears no resemblance to Leto whatsoever, or that his voice is unrecognizably distorted by the most artificial-sounding, generic movie-monster voice we've heard in years.

Despite Simien's skillful media massaging (he's a former PR manager, after all), it's hard to see why production would enlist Leto, a divisive and undoubtedly costly hire, to play such an impersonal role — unless, of course, they were merely hoping for the promotion.