Who Plays Charlie Spring On Heartstopper?

The Netflix series "Heartstopper" features a coming-of-age story full of comedy, drama, and romance. While there are a number of notable characters introduced, Charlie Spring, the year ten student attending Truham Grammar School, is at the forefront of the story. Some subscribers out there may want to learn more about the actor that brings Spring to life in each episode.

While the Netflix series may not be completely accurate to the webcomic source material, the show has received fantastic ratings from critics and fans on Rotten Tomatoes. Not only that, according to Variety, the series has been a powerhouse on social media, and "Heartstopper" has appeared in the streamer's Top Ten charts in 54 countries. The well-received first run follows the friendship of Spring and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), which eventually progresses to something more.

The actor that was chosen to play the significant role of Charlie Spring was British actor Joe Locke. For Locke, "Heartstopper" was his first big gig, and he didn't waste any time securing another. He will star in the Disney+ series "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" where fans suspect he will play Wiccan in the "WandaVision" spinoff. While the actor isn't giving away too much info regarding his Marvel role, Locke has never been shy about discussing just how much the "Heartstopper" role means to him.