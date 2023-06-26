Who Plays Charlie Spring On Heartstopper?
The Netflix series "Heartstopper" features a coming-of-age story full of comedy, drama, and romance. While there are a number of notable characters introduced, Charlie Spring, the year ten student attending Truham Grammar School, is at the forefront of the story. Some subscribers out there may want to learn more about the actor that brings Spring to life in each episode.
While the Netflix series may not be completely accurate to the webcomic source material, the show has received fantastic ratings from critics and fans on Rotten Tomatoes. Not only that, according to Variety, the series has been a powerhouse on social media, and "Heartstopper" has appeared in the streamer's Top Ten charts in 54 countries. The well-received first run follows the friendship of Spring and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), which eventually progresses to something more.
The actor that was chosen to play the significant role of Charlie Spring was British actor Joe Locke. For Locke, "Heartstopper" was his first big gig, and he didn't waste any time securing another. He will star in the Disney+ series "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" where fans suspect he will play Wiccan in the "WandaVision" spinoff. While the actor isn't giving away too much info regarding his Marvel role, Locke has never been shy about discussing just how much the "Heartstopper" role means to him.
Joe Locke relates to Charlie and has learned much from the character
Alice Oseman, who wrote the LGBTQ+ novel the Netflix series is based on, also serves as the show's creator and writer, and her work is what primarily drew Joe Locke to playing the character. "Alice [Oseman] has such a wonderful way of creating rich, complex characters that mean so much to people," the actor said in an interview with GQ. "Charlie's story is relatable for so many queer people. The second I read the script, I saw Charlie as a more introverted version of me."
Joe Locke isn't just getting great material to work with as well as a relatable persona to portray. According to the actor, it seems that Charlie Spring is having a very positive effect on Locke's real-world relationships. "Overall, I've learned to appreciate the people in my life a lot more through playing Charlie," Locke said in the interview. "Charlie is just the most loving person, and I fear that in the relationships in my life, I've not always been that. I always try and take that on now and become more like Charlie."
Playing the main character in the Netflix series is a strong indicator that Joe Locke is off to a great start, and given what he has learned from his work on the show, there is no telling what the future holds for the actor after "Heartstopper."