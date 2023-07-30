How Many Episodes Are In The Summer I Turned Pretty: Season 1 Vs Season 2
Sometimes, nothing can be more exciting and tumultuous than watching a coming-of-age story unfold. Whether on the big or small screen, the genre remains popular across media today, as demonstrated by the popularity of Amazon Prime's romantic-comedy drama "The Summer I Turned Pretty."
Based on a trilogy of books by Jenny Han, the series follows Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) as she heads off to Cousins Beach for the summer and inevitably finds herself embroiled in a love triangle with two brothers. Appropriately, both seasons of the Prime Video series have also aired in the summer. However, their episode counts are different, which might confuse some fans.
Oddly, there are only seven episodes in Season 1 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty," while Season 2, which is currently ongoing, is set to have eight, making for a total of 15 episodes. Being that the series is based on a trilogy, it's unlikely that everything will be resolved when Season 2 wraps up on August 18th, 2023.
A possible Season 3 could be the last for The Summer I Turned Pretty
Each of the three books in Jenny Han's trilogy takes place over a different summer but with the same characters in the same location. While this helps to differentiate Season 2 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" from Season 1, just as it alters the storytelling trajectory of the books, it does offer some potentially bad news for fans of the acclaimed Prime Video series.
Going off of the pattern thus far, this means that should "The Summer I Turned Pretty" return for a third season, it will likely be its last. This seems especially true when you consider that Han is also overseeing the adaptation of her books. This is because, though there have been some changes in the process of adapting the books, each season is seemingly adapting a single book in the series.
Still, there is a possible silver lining in that Season 2 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" arrives with an extra episode over Season 1. With this in mind, it's possible that a third season could also have an extra episode, giving fans a little more time with Belly and the gang before the series wraps up for good.