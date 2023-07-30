How Many Episodes Are In The Summer I Turned Pretty: Season 1 Vs Season 2

Sometimes, nothing can be more exciting and tumultuous than watching a coming-of-age story unfold. Whether on the big or small screen, the genre remains popular across media today, as demonstrated by the popularity of Amazon Prime's romantic-comedy drama "The Summer I Turned Pretty."

Based on a trilogy of books by Jenny Han, the series follows Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) as she heads off to Cousins Beach for the summer and inevitably finds herself embroiled in a love triangle with two brothers. Appropriately, both seasons of the Prime Video series have also aired in the summer. However, their episode counts are different, which might confuse some fans.

Oddly, there are only seven episodes in Season 1 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty," while Season 2, which is currently ongoing, is set to have eight, making for a total of 15 episodes. Being that the series is based on a trilogy, it's unlikely that everything will be resolved when Season 2 wraps up on August 18th, 2023.