Is The Suicide Squad Canon In The DC Universe? James Gunn Confirms

In 2021, director James Gunn brought his quirky and irreverent style to DC Films with "The Suicide Squad." Acting as a standalone followup to 2016's "Suicide Squad," "The Suicide Squad" saw a group of convicts brought onto a special task force for a mission on a South American island in return for easier prison sentences. For many, the film brought a fresh burst of energy sorely missing in the DC Extended Universe. Now, with the filmmaker's heightened status at DC Studios, does that mean we'll be seeing his delightful deceitful ensemble make a return in the upcoming DC Universe?

In October 2022, Gunn and Peter Safran were named the new CEOs of DC Studios. The duo later announced their plans for the DC Universe, a shared universe that will include several films, television shows, games, and animated projects. So how does Gunn's first DC directorial effort fit into these plans? On Twitter, user @aaketx_21 asked Gunn if The Detachable Kid (Nathan Fillion), a character who dies at the beginning of "The Suicide Squad," would be resurrected within the new continuity. Gunn's response may upset some fans, with "The Guardians of the Galaxy" director proclaiming, "DC Studios movies (and canon) start with [Superman] Legacy."

With the answer, Gunn makes it clear that the team will be keeping any DC films prior to the upcoming 2025 Superman movie strictly in their own lane. But just because they won't be joining the new shared universe doesn't mean that there's no potential future for "The Suicide Squad."