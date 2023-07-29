Twisted Metal: How Many Episodes Are There And What Are The Run Times?

Peacock's "Twisted Metal" has enough episodes for the perfect weekend binge.

PlayStation Productions has seemingly done the impossible. While the public and critics have been criticizing poorly written and uninteresting adaptations of video games over the last few years, PlayStation Productions has proven in just a few short years that quality cinematic adaptations of games can be done. The Sony division first launched onto the scene with an adaptation of Naughty Dog's "Uncharted" series, debuting the 2022 Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg-led action-adventure flick in cinemas. It emerged as a box office success and should be the start of a promising cinematic franchise for Sony and PlayStation. Next, the studio breathed life into "The Last of Us," giving it the prestige treatment by sending the post-apocalyptic survival drama to HBO. Unsurprisingly, "The Last of Us" stands out as one of the best shows of the year and will likely be an Emmy darling come awards season.

Now, PlayStation fans can binge the small-screen adaptation of "Twisted Metal," the irreverent demolition derby game that dominated in the '90s. Starring Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Neve Campbell, and a whole host of other A-listers, Peacock's "Twisted Metal" is just the latest knockout from PlayStation Productions. Looper critic Cynthia Vinney was mostly enthusiastic about the series, praising it for its performances, vehicular carnage, and hilarity in a 7/10 review.

The action-comedy series, which was co-created by "Deadpool" writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, is streaming on Peacock. All episodes of "Twisted Metal" are now available to stream, making it the perfect show to binge-watch over the weekend. The first season of "Twisted Metal" boasts 10 episodes, with each episode clocking in at around 30 minutes, meaning eager viewers can finish the PlayStation Productions series in just one day.