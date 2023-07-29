Twisted Metal: How Many Episodes Are There And What Are The Run Times?
Peacock's "Twisted Metal" has enough episodes for the perfect weekend binge.
PlayStation Productions has seemingly done the impossible. While the public and critics have been criticizing poorly written and uninteresting adaptations of video games over the last few years, PlayStation Productions has proven in just a few short years that quality cinematic adaptations of games can be done. The Sony division first launched onto the scene with an adaptation of Naughty Dog's "Uncharted" series, debuting the 2022 Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg-led action-adventure flick in cinemas. It emerged as a box office success and should be the start of a promising cinematic franchise for Sony and PlayStation. Next, the studio breathed life into "The Last of Us," giving it the prestige treatment by sending the post-apocalyptic survival drama to HBO. Unsurprisingly, "The Last of Us" stands out as one of the best shows of the year and will likely be an Emmy darling come awards season.
Now, PlayStation fans can binge the small-screen adaptation of "Twisted Metal," the irreverent demolition derby game that dominated in the '90s. Starring Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Neve Campbell, and a whole host of other A-listers, Peacock's "Twisted Metal" is just the latest knockout from PlayStation Productions. Looper critic Cynthia Vinney was mostly enthusiastic about the series, praising it for its performances, vehicular carnage, and hilarity in a 7/10 review.
The action-comedy series, which was co-created by "Deadpool" writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, is streaming on Peacock. All episodes of "Twisted Metal" are now available to stream, making it the perfect show to binge-watch over the weekend. The first season of "Twisted Metal" boasts 10 episodes, with each episode clocking in at around 30 minutes, meaning eager viewers can finish the PlayStation Productions series in just one day.
Twisted Metal has hilarious episode titles
With 10 episodes and a half-hour runtime, "Twisted Metal" is the perfect show for audiences to casually pick up and watch over the course of a day or few weeks. Seeing as all episodes are available on Peacock, audiences can watch the series at their own pace. While there's a ton of vehicular warfare, carnage, and hilarity to be seen as the ten "Twisted Metal" episodes unravel, the fun with the series starts with the episode titles. All ten "Twisted Metal" episodes have titles that relate to vanity license plates. Half the fun is deciphering the various vanity plates and how they relate to the episode.
Seeing as the entire series is based around cars, having episode titles directly reflect license plates is a pretty inventive way to engage audiences. The premiere episode is titled "WLUDRV." At first glance... those are just letters compiled in a nonsensical manner. Spend time looking at the title and you'll learn it translates to "Will You Drive?" an apt title for the debut episode. Episode 2 is titled "3RNCRCS." This should translate to "3 Ring Circus." Episode 3 of "Twisted Metal" goes by "NTHLAW1," or "And The Law Won." Without diving deep into spoilers, it's clear that these titles, at least so far, make sense for the themes and vibe of their respective episode. Episode 4 is called "WHZDARE." Think of this as "Who Is There?"
At the halfway mark, Episode 5 is called "CRZSRDS." This one is pretty easy... titled "Crossroads." Episode 6, titled "DRVTHRU," is pretty self-explanatory. The seventh episode of "Twisted Metal" is "NUTH0UZ," or the obscenely titled "Nut House." Ouch. Episode 8 goes by "EV3L1N" — that's "Evil One." The penultimate episode is "R04DK11," or "Road Kill." The final episode is "SHNGRLA," a nod to the mythical kingdom of Shangri-La.
"Twisted Metal" is streaming on Peacock.