Oppenheimer Is Set To Take A Box Office Record From Deadpool 2

It's an exciting time in the movie business, even apart from that whole strike situation, as the phenomenon known as "Barbenheimer" brings back the box office figures that were routine before the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. The winner of that match-up is box office champ "Barbie," which is continuing to have a stellar showing in its second week of release. However, "Oppenheimer" is no slouch either, and as The Hollywood Reporter points out, it's about to nab a specific box office distinction from, of all things, "Deadpool 2."

Attendance tracking data shows that "Oppenheimer" is set to take in $46 million domestically this weekend, and if it even comes close to that sum it will be the best sophomore weekend any R-rated movie has ever had, a record that is currently held by "Deadpool 2" and its $43.5 million domestic second weekend gross. Not bad for a movie with an experimental approach to a historical subject rather than, say, a quipping superpowered mercenary and his motley mutant friends.