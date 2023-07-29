Who Plays M3GAN & How Much Of Her Was Special Effects?

It takes a village to play M3GAN.

2023 started with a bang thanks to "M3GAN," a viral horror sensation from the minds of Akela Cooper and James Wan. Even before its early January release, "M3GAN" became the subject of memes thanks to its slick marketing campaign, insane premise, and footage of M3GAN breaking out in dance. The film follows the titular, artificial-intelligence-powered doll M3GAN, who is brought into the world to care for a young child (Violet McGraw). The two immediately became attached, to the point where M3GAN goes berzerk, doing anything to protect the kid — including murder.

"M3GAN" quickly became a financial juggernaut, grossing north of $180 million at the global box office, making it one of the most profitable films of the year thanks to its sleek, sub-$15 million budget. What made the Universal Pictures project such a success was how unabashedly confident it was in its chaotic execution. "['M3GAN'] has a self-awareness of what the audience wants to see from a child robot killing machine but ensures that mindfulness never rises to the surface," wrote Looper critic Alistair Ryder in a positive review of the film.

While kudos certainly need to be hurled at Cooper, Wan, and director Gerard Johnstone, a large part of what makes "M3GAN" work is the performance of the titular character. A team of visual effects artists, puppeteers, and performers helped bring M3GAN to life, making the character's creation a true team effort. Key portions of the films utilized puppets for M3GAN, while other shots, particularly those involving M3GAN's sick dance moves, required an actress to step into the role of the doll. Amie Donald, a celebrated dancer, physically played M3GAN in the film. And to make M3GAN sound as nefarious as possible, Jenna Davis was brought on board be the doll's voice.