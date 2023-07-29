Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy's Favorite Part To Film Took Two Weeks In A Tiny Room

"Oppenheimer" continues to thrill audience members around the world.

Christopher Nolan's biopic on J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, goes deep into the physicist's psyche, presenting viewers with an intimate view of the man who changed the world. "Oppenheimer" is a true epic, spanning several years, showing the American scientist during his early days in academia, to the successful atomic bomb test, and the fallout of his invention which manifests shortly after. It's a lot to digest, especially for cinemagoers, as the three-hour runtime forces viewers to examine Oppenheimer from all different angles.

As daunting as the film is for viewers, who have to brace Nolan's longest film to date, can only imagine how difficult of an experience it was for the actors involved. Note that "Oppenheimer," which spans several decades, was shot in less than two months. "We made the movie unbelievably quickly. We made it in 57 days," Cillian Murphy, the actor in the titular role told Marc Maron on his "WTF" podcast. "The pace of that was insane." With such a swift production, one can imagine the shoot to be a blur. After all, the production was hopping from location to location, filming in states like New Mexico and California to complete the film.

For Murphy, however, he distinctively remembers what his favorite part of the production was. "But the section of the movie that I loved working on the most was the section in the room, in 2022, when we were all in the hearing," the Irish actor told Collider. "We shot in this tiny, [expletive] little room." Murphy is, of course, talking about the scenes which make up a bulk of the film's exposition: the Oppenheimer security hearing, which shows the scientist arguing to keep his security clearance.