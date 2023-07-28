Oppenheimer's Interrogation Scenes Are More Accurate Than You Likely Think

One of the most memorable parts of "Oppenheimer" is the hearings during which J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) is put on what amounts to a trial or an interrogation in all but name of his past activities and associations. Viewers of the film may assume that some aspects of the hearings, such as Oppenheimer and his wife, Kitty (Emily Blunt), sitting only a few feet behind those who are revealing private details of his life, were orchestrated by director Christopher Nolan to enhance the scenes' dramatic effect, but according to the filmmaker himself, they're actually a pretty accurate reflection of what those hearings were like and one of the things "Oppenheimer" gets right about the true story.

"One of the things that was so striking about the real-life situation in which Oppenheimer found himself in these security hearings is they were conducted in a very shabby small space with a very peculiar intimacy," Nolan told Men's Health. "He was being interrogated about the most intimate details about his entire life, and the witnesses who would testify, he was sitting three feet behind them the entire time ... His wife was sitting right behind him as these most intimate details of his life were being unfolded and he was being split open for all to see."

Oppenheimer's U.S. government security clearance hearings form one of the key dramatic levers of the entire three-hour movie, taking what might at first seem like a simple bureaucratic matter and turning it into an intense moral examination, similar to the investigation that forms the spine of "Citizen Kane." And Nolan didn't want to shy away from the discomfort inherent in those hearings.