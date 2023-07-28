Antichrist Is The Satanic Thriller To Watch While Waiting For The Exorcist Believer

Even after 50 years, "The Exorcist" is still commonly cited among the horror genre's scariest and best entries. William Friedkin's take on the William Peter Blatty novel of the same name is filled with so many iconic moments that all of the sequels combined haven't been able to live up to the original film's legendary status.

However, David Gordon Green is hoping to change all that with his upcoming legacy sequel, "The Exorcist: Believer." While it will remain to be seen whether the writer-director-producer can pull off the same trick he did with his 2018 "Halloween" film, we've got just the thing to help tide you over until the new movie drops on October 23rd, 2023.

Lars Von Trier is no stranger to shocking audiences, and while his most recent film, "The House That Jack Built," might be his most grisly, it is "Antichrist" that stands out as arguably his most unsettling. The film follows a grieving couple who retreat to a cabin in the woods following the death of their son. What they find waiting for them in that dark forest, though, is the kind of religious terror that will leave an indelible mark on every viewer who dares to experience it.