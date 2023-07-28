Good Omens: Michael Sheen, David Tennant Compare Real-Life Friendship To Aziraphale & Crowley - Exclusive
This interview was conducted prior to the beginning of the SAG-AFTRA strike.
Angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tennant) may boast a friendship that dates to The Beginning, but that doesn't mean they're always on the same page. While the bookish Aziraphale tends to easily stress and overthink, Crowley is typically cool, calm and collected — even when driving through fire on the M25.
The friendship seen on "Good Omens" isn't limited to the Prime Video series. Sheen and Tennant are buddies in real life, and they even released the British comedy series "Staged" during the COVID-19 pandemic using video-conferencing tools.
In an exclusive interview with Looper, the actors revealed that their dynamic is a little more stable than that of Aziraphale and Crowley. Sheen said, "I like to think we're very different to the characters. We don't bicker at all. That's part of why I think things have gone so smoothly, because we don't argue about anything, do we?" Tennant responded, "Not so far. ... There's always a first time."
Michael Sheen and David Tennant could possibly stop the Apocalypse
Michael Sheen and David Tennant might not bicker as much as Aziraphale and Crowley, but they do have some things in common with their "Good Omens" characters, including a favorite pastime of the angel and demon.
"We like a nice meal and a glass of wine," said Sheen. "That's certainly true, yes," added Tennant.
Additionally, the actors believe they'd be able to stop the Apocalypse if the need arose. However, just like Aziraphale and Crowley, who spend way too much time tracking down the wrong anti-Christ in "Good Omens" Season 1, their mission wouldn't be without a few mess-ups along the way.
"We'd be so rubbish. We'd be so inept," said Sheen with a laugh. "If Aziraphale and Crowley are inept, we would be even worse." Tennant agreed, and stated that he'd call on his wife Georgia Tennant to come to their rescue.
Watch "Good Omens" Season 2 exclusive on Prime Video beginning July 28.