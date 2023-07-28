Good Omens: Michael Sheen, David Tennant Compare Real-Life Friendship To Aziraphale & Crowley - Exclusive

This interview was conducted prior to the beginning of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tennant) may boast a friendship that dates to The Beginning, but that doesn't mean they're always on the same page. While the bookish Aziraphale tends to easily stress and overthink, Crowley is typically cool, calm and collected — even when driving through fire on the M25.

The friendship seen on "Good Omens" isn't limited to the Prime Video series. Sheen and Tennant are buddies in real life, and they even released the British comedy series "Staged" during the COVID-19 pandemic using video-conferencing tools.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, the actors revealed that their dynamic is a little more stable than that of Aziraphale and Crowley. Sheen said, "I like to think we're very different to the characters. We don't bicker at all. That's part of why I think things have gone so smoothly, because we don't argue about anything, do we?" Tennant responded, "Not so far. ... There's always a first time."