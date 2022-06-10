Netflix's Castlevania Story Isn't Finished After All

On July 7, 2017, Netflix premiered its latest animated project based on the best-selling video game property — "Castlevania." Similar to the games, the series focused on Count Vlad Dracula Tepes, who declares war on the people of Wallachia, summoning an army of demons to take over the country. To fight back against the monster, the people rely on monster hunter Trevor Belmont who partners with some unusual allies to keep Wallachia safe.

After four amazing seasons, the show came to a close in 2021 with Trevor and his allies defeating Dracula and his minions, but as anyone familiar with the series knows all too well, Dracula can be pretty tough to kill for good. While it told a complete story fans were no doubt satisfied by, there were inevitably those who wished they could travel back to the world of "Castlevania" to see some more vampire action once again. Well, it looks like they're about to get their wish.