Netflix's Castlevania Story Isn't Finished After All
On July 7, 2017, Netflix premiered its latest animated project based on the best-selling video game property — "Castlevania." Similar to the games, the series focused on Count Vlad Dracula Tepes, who declares war on the people of Wallachia, summoning an army of demons to take over the country. To fight back against the monster, the people rely on monster hunter Trevor Belmont who partners with some unusual allies to keep Wallachia safe.
After four amazing seasons, the show came to a close in 2021 with Trevor and his allies defeating Dracula and his minions, but as anyone familiar with the series knows all too well, Dracula can be pretty tough to kill for good. While it told a complete story fans were no doubt satisfied by, there were inevitably those who wished they could travel back to the world of "Castlevania" to see some more vampire action once again. Well, it looks like they're about to get their wish.
The battle against vampires isn't over
As part of Netflix's Geeked Week, the streaming platform announced a new spinoff series based on the property titled "Castlevania: Nocturne." There's not a ton of information known about the series yet, but we do have a teaser trailer that shows another vampire hunter who will be on the case this time around.
The face of "Castlevania: Nocturne" should be familiar to anyone who played "Castlevania: Rondo of Blood" and "Castlevania: Symphony of the Night." It's Richter Belmont, a descendent of Trevor Belmont. For the brief teaser, we see the camera push in on him while his back's facing the audience. Gradually, viewers hear the voices of other characters from the "Castlevania" franchise until Richter finally turns around.
Little is known about the series at this point, but the YouTube description states that Project 51 Productions will produce it with production services from Powerhouse Animation. It'll be led by creator/writer Clive Bradley and showrunner Kevin Kolde. The announcement states that the show is currently in production, but it's unclear what kind of timeframe we'd be looking at for a release.