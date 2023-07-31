Oppenheimer's Grandson Identifies The One Controversial Scene He'd Change

"Oppenheimer" is a biopic of the life and times of its titular character, Julius Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), and director Christopher Nolan put significant effort into the accuracy of his latest project. He even told the Washington Post that he literally hopped the fence of Oppie's Los Alamos home while scouting locations early in the production process. Since its release, everyone has been busy dissecting the various details of the film at great length, analyzing the accuracy of everything from stars on flags to era-specific cigarette packs.

One group that has an understandably loud voice in the critical process is Oppenheimer's descendants. His grandson, Charles Oppenheimer, shared his thoughts on the film with Time, including which scene he would have cut. Charles, who didn't see the movie until it was released, challenged that the moment when Oppenheimer nearly poisons his professor Patrick Blackett (James D'Arcy) with an apple is not grounded in historical fact.

"As a dramatized representation of the history, it was really largely accurate," Charles began, "There are parts that I disagree with, but not really because of Nolan." Shortly after this, the grandson added that he blames the troublesome scene on the 2005 biography that inspired the film.

"The part I like the least is this poison apple reference, which was a problem in 'American Prometheus,'" he said, clarifying that the scene is clearly unsubstantiated in the book. "There's no record of him trying to kill somebody. That's a really serious accusation and it's historical revision. There's not a single enemy or friend of Robert Oppenheimer who heard that during his life and considered it to be true."