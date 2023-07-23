Oppenheimer: Why That Poisoned Apple Is Key To Understanding The Real-Life Physicist

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" dramatizes the near entirety of its title character's life, right down to a disturbing real-life incident in which a college-aged J. Robert Oppenheimer attempted to poison his physics professor at Cambridge University. As the film depicts, Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) was so unhappy and ill-equipped to be working in the experimentalist environment of the school that he acted on a dark impulse to inject his professor's apple with poison (historians are divided on whether the agent used was deadly cyanide or a harmless cocktail only meant to make the professor ill).

The scene, placed early in the film, serves as a perfect metaphor for what Oppenheimer's relationship with the atomic bomb would become decades later. In both instances, he was compelled to act for reasons he'd struggle to explain afterward, representing the ironic seeming mental separation between his actions and their inevitable consequences.

Throughout "Oppenheimer," the titular scientist is hypnotized by images of ripples, fixated on how the rings travel and crash into one another as they multiply. Yet, despite this dread-inducing fascination, it's his inability to act on consequences rather than immediate desire that creates conflict in his life.