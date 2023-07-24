Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan's American Flag Error Has Twitter Buzzing

When you look at "Oppenheimer" from a 10,000-foot view, it's a fairly accurate historical biopic. This is especially true if you consider the fact that it's an adaptation and a drama. "Oppenheimer" spends a lot of time deviating from the historical story to delve into meta moments in relation to the atomic nature of the film's subject matter and the emotional beats of its characters. The whole experience is a bit overwhelming, and sticking strictly to the historical narrative clearly isn't the primary goal throughout the film.

Even so, we'll say it again, the movie is pretty accurate as far as basic historical facts are concerned. But that's never enough for the diehard fans, is it? They need to analyze and pick apart a movie until they find the flaws — and in this case, the Achilles heel for "Oppenheimer" has to do with a pair of stars. No, we're not referencing the black holes that the theoretical physicist pondered throughout his time teaching as a professor. We're talking about two stars on the American flag.

The point of reference comes midway through the film, shortly after the team at Los Alamos successfully tests the atomic bomb for the first time. Oppenheimer enters a hall to give a speech to a jubilant crowd, some of the members of which are shown waving small American flags. One of these is right in plain sight, and curious fans on Twitter noted that the small sign of patriotic fervor is actually a discrepancy in the film's historical continuity. Twitter user @AndrewRCraig says, "It was good and all, but I'll be that guy and complain they used 50-star flags in a scene set in 1945."

Yeah...