Barbie's Fart Jokes Were A Gas - But We'll Never See Them

If you watched "Barbie" and thought that it really needed way more fart jokes, then take it up with Greta Gerwig and her editing collaborator Nick Houy — because they cut a fart joke from the finished film.

On IndieWire's Filmmaker Toolkit Podcast, Gerwig and Houy spoke to the outlet about why they decided the fart opera just wouldn't work... and how they've actually been trying to write fart jokes into all of the movies Gerwig has directed thus far. "We've always tried to get in a proper fart joke and we've never done it," Gerwig said. "We had like a fart opera in the middle [of 'Barbie']. I thought it was really funny. And that was not the consensus."

"It was in the wrong place, too," Houy agreed "We need to work it into a more significant narrative moment next time."

Where this fart opera took place during "Barbie's" narrative will remain a mystery forever unless Gerwig and Houy feel like getting specific, but it's also worth wondering how fart jokes could have made their way into 2017's "Lady Bird" or 2019's "Little Women." What if the tense arguments between Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf in "Lady Bird" had been punctuated by little toots? Imagine, if you will, the scene where Bob Odenkirk shows up in "Little Women" and says the movie title — but this time, he crop-dusts his loving family. Just something to think about.