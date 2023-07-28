Spider-Man: No Way Home Almost Gave Ned And MJ Super Powers (Kind Of)

The team behind "Spider-Man: No Way Home" originally considered giving some of their more grounded characters some extraordinary abilities. Throughout the third solo "Spider-Man" venture set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) loyal girlfriend, Michelle "MJ" Jones (Zendaya), and best friend Ned Leeds prove to be loyal allies yet again, from helping locate the multiverse villains to summoning Peter 1 (Tobey Maguire) and Peter 3 (Andrew Garfield) into their universe. But some newly shared concept art reveals they almost got into the power-packed action themselves.

In Jess Harold's "Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art of the Movie," one piece of concept art shows MJ in flight with Dr. Strange's Cloak of Levitation. It's unknown if this scene was simply meant to see MJ get saved by the cloak while falling — a concept similar to what happens to Ned in the film — or if this was meant to imply her unlocking similar gifts as the Sorcerer Supreme.

Another piece sees Ned take to the skies on a glider similar to the Green Goblin's while preparing to toss a pumpkin bomb. This piece, in particular, gives fans an idea of what the MCU's Ned would look like if he became the Hobgoblin. In the comics, Ned was initially the first Hobgoblin in 1983's "The Amazing Spider-Man #238" before a retcon bestowed the mantle to Roderick Kingsley. Nevertheless, seeing the MCU's Ned as the Hobgoblin was a tantalizing idea for many fans.

However, while these upgrades would have been interesting to see in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," they ultimately wouldn't have been for the best.