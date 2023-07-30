Five Nights At Freddy's: Blumhouse Horror Film Lands An Unexpected Rating

"Five Nights at Freddy's" has already changed YouTube and modern horror, and now it's set its sights on taking over the box office, with Blumhouse bringing the legendary video game to the big screen. For all intents and purposes, the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie looks incredibly promising (especially given the state of most video game adaptations), and the first trailer delivers a haunting night watch. However, the movie's recent rating by the Motion Picture Association may be surprising.

"Five Nights at Freddy's" will be rated PG-13 for "strong violent content, bloody images, and language." According to the MPA, parents should be cautious when taking their children to the movie, as some parts may be inappropriate for younger audiences.

Given the nature of the horror genre, the rating may be unexpected for many fans, as the movie industry generally favors R-ratings, giving studios plenty of wiggle room for gruesome scares. Although cute animatronics are the center of attention in "Five Nights at Freddy's," the video games get pretty mature, covering some brutal topics with even more horror-inducing imagery, so many expected the film to end up with an R rating.

However, a PG-13 rating is far from the end of the world, as the studio can still include plenty of scares and likely created the movie with the lower rating in mind. After all, "Five Nights at Freddy's" is also incredibly popular among younger gamers, and an R rating would've prevented a large portion of the fanbase from seeing the horror on the big screen.