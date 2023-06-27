Five Nights At Freddy's First Trailer Delivers A Haunting Night Watch

The official trailer for "Five Nights at Freddy's" reveals some important narrative details, including just how exactly Josh Hutcherson's Mike winds up taking on a bunch of murderous animatronics. As it turns out, his desperation to find a job ends up landing him the role of a security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. Seeing as he also must watch his little sister Abby (Piper Rubio), he brings her along to spend the night. Things go south from there, as Mike learns from police officer Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) that the animatronics are haunted, and are seeking to turn Abby into one of them.

That premise will sound fairly familiar to fans of the "Five Nights at Freddy's" games. Indeed, the first half of the trailer faithfully recreates many of the original game's hallmarks, from the closed-circuit security feed to the recurring tune of the Toreador March. As things continue, however, there are quite a few intriguing out-of-context scenes. Most interesting of all is the stinger sequence, in which a smiling Abby and a partially-destroyed Freddy get in the backseat of a taxi together, somewhat mirroring the friendly dynamic between Gregory and Glamrock Freddy in 2021's "Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach."

Finally, there's the matter of Matthew Lillard. Previously thought to be portraying longtime franchise antagonist William Afton, the trailer reveals that he's actually playing a career counselor named Steve Raglan. Whether this is a fake-out remains to be seen, but audiences won't have to wait long to find out. "Five Nights at Freddy's" premieres in theaters and on Peacock on October 27.