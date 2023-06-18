How YouTube & Five Nights At Freddy's Changed Modern Horror

The horror genre has held a prominent place in pop culture since the invention of the camera. In that time, the manner in which the masses consume such media and respond to it has changed here and there, with one of the most prominent changes to the horror landscape, specifically within the realm of horror video gaming, arriving in the 2010s. Within this decade, the "Five Nights at Freddy's" franchise gained a foothold online, and in doing so, it changed modern horror as we know it in more ways than one.

In this regard, the impact of "Five Nights at Freddy's" is undeniably tied to the video-sharing website YouTube. Though they were nothing new to the site, Let's Plays — videos that feature someone playing a video game and recording their reactions as they progress through it — focused on the "Five Nights at Freddy's" games led them to skyrocket in popularity. YouTube personalities such as Markiplier gave many fans their first taste of the games through their entertaining videos and commentary within them, prompting them to invest in the lore and try the games themselves.

While countless other horror games reached mainstream levels of popularity, "Five Nights at Freddy's" is among the first and most prominent to do so with the help of YouTube. Let's Plays were a new frontier for fans to use as a means of exploring their new favorite horror franchise without even having to play the games if they couldn't or didn't want to. Through this new avenue, the fandom grew at an exponential rate, thus contributing to another fascinating element of the cultural impact of "Five Nights at Freddy's."