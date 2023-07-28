When Did Rhodey Become A Skrull In The MCU? Secret Invasion Director Weighs In

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion"

Rhodey (Don Cheadle) being a Skrull was the worst-kept secret of "Secret Invasion," as it didn't take long for the question to shift from "Is Rhodey a Skrull?" to "How long has Rhodey been a Skrull?" According to director Ali Selim, "Secret Invasion" did some MCU-retconning with Rhodey's story, as he's been a Skrull for quite some time.

"A lot of people have asked about, 'Definitively, when did Rhodey...?'" Selim told Comicbook.com. "I think his legs not working in the end of Episode 6 and him being in the hospital gown points to ['Captain America: Civil War']. And, from there, does it have to be definitive, or is it more fun for the audience to go back and revisit every moment, every Rhodey moment, and look at it with a different lens now that they think, 'Oh, he might've been a Skrull there.' And make the decision for themselves, or it'll be answered in 'Armor Wars.'"

Although Selim seems hesitant to give a definitive answer, "Secret Invasion" all but confirms Rhodey has been a Skrull ever since his spinal injury in "Civil War," wearing the same hospital gown he did at the end of the movie. It also makes a lot more sense how quickly he stopped wearing the exoskeletal leg brace that Tony (Robert Downey Jr.) gave him in "Civil War," as he didn't use it in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." It turns out it wasn't Marvel getting lazy with continuity, but rather it was Rhodey's Skrull healing factor kicking in.