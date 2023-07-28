Talk To Me Is Rivaling The Exorcist's Scare Factor With Fainting Audience Members

When was the last time a horror movie really scared you?

Horror is all the rage in 2023. From the gory, chaotic slasher flick "Scream VI" to the cheeky, viral sci-fi thriller "M3GAN," there's a scary movie for everyone this year. From topping the box office to dominating the cultural conversation, horror fans are having the time of their lives with 2023's diverse offerings. Now, with the release of A24's "Talk To Me," fans of the genre are going to get the scariest experience of their lives.

Directed by the Philippou brothers, "Talk To Me" is already taking the crown as 2023's scariest flick. In the film, a group of friends figure out a way to conjure up spirits, and... typical horror antics manifest. What truly makes "Talk To Me" stand out in a sea of supernatural horror projects is how it has audiences truy terrified. Looper critic Alistair Ryder was enthusiastic about the film, giving it an 8/10 rating. "With their directorial debut "Talk to Me," twin brothers Danny and Michael Philippou have done the seemingly impossible, creating an unsettling story with the air of an urban legend without divorcing themselves from the lived-in reality of Gen Z," Ryder wrote, praising the film's performances and thrills.

Critics aren't the only individuals impressed with "Talk To Me," as co-director Danny Philippou claims that audience members are fainting during their screenings. "People were fainting," the co-creative told Yahoo! Entertainment. "It's happened in some of the screenings. One of the scenes is a bit intense. So people have been reacting, fainting." While it may seem far-fetched to believe that a film could elicit such a strong response, those who have seen "Talk To Me" will attest to how it effectively builds up dread and tension, reminding us of the early reactions to "The Exorcist."