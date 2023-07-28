Talk To Me Is Rivaling The Exorcist's Scare Factor With Fainting Audience Members
When was the last time a horror movie really scared you?
Horror is all the rage in 2023. From the gory, chaotic slasher flick "Scream VI" to the cheeky, viral sci-fi thriller "M3GAN," there's a scary movie for everyone this year. From topping the box office to dominating the cultural conversation, horror fans are having the time of their lives with 2023's diverse offerings. Now, with the release of A24's "Talk To Me," fans of the genre are going to get the scariest experience of their lives.
Directed by the Philippou brothers, "Talk To Me" is already taking the crown as 2023's scariest flick. In the film, a group of friends figure out a way to conjure up spirits, and... typical horror antics manifest. What truly makes "Talk To Me" stand out in a sea of supernatural horror projects is how it has audiences truy terrified. Looper critic Alistair Ryder was enthusiastic about the film, giving it an 8/10 rating. "With their directorial debut "Talk to Me," twin brothers Danny and Michael Philippou have done the seemingly impossible, creating an unsettling story with the air of an urban legend without divorcing themselves from the lived-in reality of Gen Z," Ryder wrote, praising the film's performances and thrills.
Critics aren't the only individuals impressed with "Talk To Me," as co-director Danny Philippou claims that audience members are fainting during their screenings. "People were fainting," the co-creative told Yahoo! Entertainment. "It's happened in some of the screenings. One of the scenes is a bit intense. So people have been reacting, fainting." While it may seem far-fetched to believe that a film could elicit such a strong response, those who have seen "Talk To Me" will attest to how it effectively builds up dread and tension, reminding us of the early reactions to "The Exorcist."
Horror fans are comparing Talk To Me to The Exorcist
For the Philippou brothers, the positive reaction their cinematic debut has received is overwhelming. "Even when you get a break, you can't rest because Guillermo del Toro has tweeted about the movie," Michael Philippou told The Guardian. "It's like a nonstop dream," the co-creator added. The positive reactions make sense, considering that their debut is making a genuine impression on viewers around the world.
On social media, fans of "Talk To Me" are singing its praises, warning others about how horrific it is. "Man I really enjoyed this," shared Reddit user u/TheOnionVolcano in a thread discussing the film. "Lots of fun and maybe the most scared I've been in a movie since I first saw 'Hereditary.'" Fans on the r/Horror subreddit were also enthusiastic about "Talk To Me," with one fan saying, "They used the possession genre in a uniquely smart way that really surprised me, and I don't think I've seen possession used with such emotional depth since 'The Exorcist.'"
The comparison to "The Exorcist" shouldn't be surprising, as the directors behind "Talk To Me" have explicitly mentioned the 1973 William Friedkin picture as an influence. "It's so obvious, but 'The Exorcist' is such a powerful film and grounded in such reality that everything has such weight to it," co-director Danny Philippou told RogerEbert.com when asked to discuss his film's influences. "The way they react to each situation is credible. I bought those characters. I love realism in horror, and the weight those horror scenes have."
"The Exorcist" is one of the most recognizable and influential horror films of all time and it looks like "Talk To Me" is taking a page from Friedkin's book in more ways than one.
Both The Exorcist and Talk To Me made viewers faint
"The Exorcist" is the stuff of legends. The film, which debuted in the winter of 1973, emerged as a cultural phenomenon — you had to see it to genuinely believe it. In "The Exorcist," a mother enlists the help of two priests to perform an exorcism on her daughter, who exhibits signs of possession. A the time of its release, "The Exorcist" was a must-see event, compelling viewers from far and wide to head to their local multiplex to catch the supernatural thriller. Viewers at the time were completely taken aback by William Friedkin's film, with reports emerging that several people had fainted while watching it.
A newscast from the '70s (via YouTube) shows several individuals walking out of "The Exorcist," professing just how bone-chilling the film was. One key moment in the newcast shows an individual falling to the ground after having seen the film, being helped back up by other cinemagoers. Several other cinemagoers can be seen fainting as well. "I've never in my life known a movie where people would faint," an employee at a Los Angeles theatre said. "It's hard to make people faint." The employee continued by saying that, upon seeing individuals faint, they would bring out smelling salts to help individuals come to. "Most of them, once they've fainted, they don't go back into the picture."
While there are several reports of "The Exorcist" terrifying audiences, it remains to be seen if "Talk To Me" will boast the same hysteria and unprecedented reaction. With the film already considered to be the scariest film of 2023, chances are that the cult-like following and mystery surrounding "Talk To Me" will only grow.