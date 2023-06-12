Talk To Me 2: The Creators Tease Their Secret Weapon For A Possible Sequel

A24's "Talk to Me" is creeping out critics in the best way, promising to be one of the year's best horror movies. The movie focuses on a group of teenagers who learn to connect with spirits through an embalmed hand, getting hooked on the thrill before ultimately taking things too far. "Talk to Me" hasn't even reached its release date yet, but the idea of a sequel is already out there. Thankfully, directors Danny and Michael Philippou came prepared with a secret weapon if a sequel were to happen.

"Even down to the writing on the hand. There's a lore and a story and a deep mythology," Danny Philippou told Collider. "Everything's really thought out and put through a mythology hopefully we can expand on if we were able to do a sequel. But yeah, we wanted the characters to be out of their depths. We didn't explore it that much, so we just sort of hinted at it with the characters. But yes, everything's ironed out and there's a whole big bible. It's called the mythology bible. So we've got that."

"Talk to Me" is clearly a passion project for the Philippou brothers, as not many directors would go to lengths to build the lore surrounding their project. Their hard work seems to have paid off, leaving many wondering how two YouTubers made the scariest movie of the year.