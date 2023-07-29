Tim Burton's Batman Movie Idea That Paved The Way For The MCU

It's easy to forget or simply not understand what it was like to see Tim Burton's "Batman" in 1989. After decades of being viewed as a figure of fun-loving camp, Burton's dark, gothic vision for the Caped Crusader struck a chord with audiences. Not only did this help the film become 1989's highest-grossing movie release, it helped usher in a new era for comic book cinema. But perhaps the most substantial impact the film left on superhero movies came from one of Burton's more subtle suggestions.

Michael Uslan, who has been executive producer on every Batman film since Burton's movie, spoke with Traversing the Stars about Burton's concept that changed the game for superhero films. "This is the big idea that not only made Batman a success but opened the door to the Marvel Cinematic Universe," Uslan says. "He said to me, 'Michael, if we're going to do the first ever dark and serious comic book superhero movie, this movie cannot be about Batman ... This movie must be about Bruce Wayne."

The idea of giving the character's alter ego more emphasis than their heroic persona was one Marvel Studios ran with, according to Uslan. "Look at the Marvel movies. Stan [Lee] admitted this to me, and I'm sure Kevin Feige would agree — the 'Iron Man' movies ... should be called 'Tony Stark.' The 'Spider-Man' movie should really be called 'Peter Parker.'"