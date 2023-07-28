What Happened To The 'I Like Turtles' Zombie Kid? The Viral Youtube Star Is Back

There's a subsection of early YouTube memes that still resonate with the chronically online all these years later. One such example is the Zombie Kid, a.k.a. Jonathan. The original video has garnered 73 million views since it was first uploaded in 2007, and many people can likely still quote it perfectly. It follows a news broadcast where a reporter engages in some soft news, interviewing a young boy with zombie face makeup. She asks him to talk about his zombie look, and he hilariously replies, "I like turtles." It's an ideal case of random internet humor that doesn't make sense but still inspires laughter.

13 years later, the Zombie Kid returns to appropriately promote the upcoming "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." The new video, uploaded by Paramount Pictures, recreates the original exactly where a reporter, dressed like April O'Neil, talks about Jonathan's zombie makeup, and he once again says, "I like turtles." It's a great way to capitalize on a popular meme from back in the day while also promoting a movie in the current landscape (seeing how actors can't promote projects due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike).

Randomness is alive and well in internet culture, but for many, it may be the first time they've thought about the Zombie Kid in a while. What happened to Zombie Kid, and what has he been up to since his viral moment all those years ago?