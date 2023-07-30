The Untold Truth Of Insomnia (2002)

At the turn of the century, Christopher Nolan only had two feature films to his name: the independent neo-noir "Following" and the psychological thriller "Memento." But, in 2002, another project came about that the director tackled head-on, and though it's unlike most of his work, it's remained a cult classic among fans of the filmmaker. That's right, we're talking about none other than "Insomnia," the psychological thriller that starred Al Pacino, Robin Williams, and Hilary Swank and is set in Nightmute, Alaska, a place where the sun doesn't set.

Described back in 2002 by film critic Lou Lumenick as "the meatiest performances Al Pacino and Robin Williams have given in many years," "Insomnia" is an intimate look at a recurring theme of Nolan's — namely that one can lose themselves in their pursuit of what's right. As Pacino's Detective Will Dormer and Williams' author-turned-murderer Walter Finch circle one another, the lines between right and wrong, fact and fiction, become blurred, and no one will ever be the same.

His last R-rated picture before he directed "Oppenheimer," "Insomnia" is the perfect blend of Nolan's indie thriller roots combined with the studio blockbuster style that would later define his career. It has everything from suspense and drama to morally ambiguous characters and exceptional performances. But there's more to this psychological thriller and its production than you might expect. So don't close your eyes, because we're about to dive head-first into the untold truth of Christopher Nolan's "Insomnia."