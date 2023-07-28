The Witcher Rumor: This Iconic Villain May Be Played By A District 9 Star

By now most fans of Netflix's flagship fantasy series know that in "The Witcher" Season 4 Liam Hemsworth will take over the role of Geralt of Rivia from current lead Henry Cavill. Now, according to a casting rumor that fantasy TV blog Redanian Intelligence is reporting, it looks like Hemsworth will be joined by one of the stars of Neill Blomkamp's 2009 sci-fi drama "District 9" portraying an iconic villain from the "Witcher" book series.

While his involvement isn't yet confirmed, actor Sharlto Copley will purportedly play bounty hunter Leo Bonhart. Viewers may remember Copley as main protagonist Wikus van de Merwe in "District 9." If this rumor turns out to be true, he will likewise play a part in the upcoming "Witcher" spin-off "The Rats," which revolves around a group of teenage thieves and takes place prior to the main "Witcher" timeline. Bonhart, then, would presumably debut in "The Rats" before appearing in the upcoming "Witcher" season after fans had become familiar with his backstory in the prequel series.

For the time being, Copley's casting is still a rumor, so it's entirely possible that another actor could portray Bonhart — who, regardless, should have an important part to play in both "The Rats" and "The Witcher" Season 4. That said, a number of fans have already responded positively to the prospect of Copley in this pivotal role.