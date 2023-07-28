How Secret Invasion Sets Up Marvel's Next MCU Phase

Okay, so let's accept that the "Secret Invasion" finale isn't the massively welcome exit that fans hoped for. Even so, that's not to say that the show leaves enough compelling plot threads dangling that will need to be addressed in future installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just like the major Marvel Comics event the show was inspired by, "Secret Invasion" has sent the world of heroes and villains into a tailspin, where a threat to both sides walks among us and is still carrying on the mission that Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) leaves behind. It's a danger that has only worsened thanks to President Ritson's (Dermot Mulroney) statement, which amplifies the mistrust and paranoia that even our most fearless heroes will feel.

The impact won't just be felt on our planet either. With Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) heading back into space, there's no doubt that word will spread across the galaxy about what's been going on down on Earth, which isn't something you'd hope to be made public. Who can step in to put things right and ensure that this is just another blip? More importantly, who else would dare try to do what Gravik almost accomplishes? Well, how about two warring races uniting against a common foe, for starters?