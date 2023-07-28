How Secret Invasion Sets Up Marvel's Next MCU Phase
Okay, so let's accept that the "Secret Invasion" finale isn't the massively welcome exit that fans hoped for. Even so, that's not to say that the show leaves enough compelling plot threads dangling that will need to be addressed in future installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just like the major Marvel Comics event the show was inspired by, "Secret Invasion" has sent the world of heroes and villains into a tailspin, where a threat to both sides walks among us and is still carrying on the mission that Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) leaves behind. It's a danger that has only worsened thanks to President Ritson's (Dermot Mulroney) statement, which amplifies the mistrust and paranoia that even our most fearless heroes will feel.
The impact won't just be felt on our planet either. With Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) heading back into space, there's no doubt that word will spread across the galaxy about what's been going on down on Earth, which isn't something you'd hope to be made public. Who can step in to put things right and ensure that this is just another blip? More importantly, who else would dare try to do what Gravik almost accomplishes? Well, how about two warring races uniting against a common foe, for starters?
The Empyre Strikes Back?
Before Fury and Varra (Charlayne Woodard) beam off Earth, it is revealed that the Kree (set to return in "The Marvels") and the Skrulls are finally calling it quits and trying for peace, marking a monumental first between the two species. It might sound like good news even to Fury, but comic book fans will remember when this happened in the Marvel universe, which led to a huge story event called "Empyre."
Published in 2020, "Empyre" sees the Kree and the Skrulls call a truce and channel their aggression into a full-blown invasion of Earth. Naturally, Earth's heroes unite to keep them at bay, fighting against the two species' new ruler, Hulkling, a Kree-Skull hybrid and a member of the Young Avengers. Now, while he hasn't been introduced in the MCU just yet, it's worth noting that other members of the superteam have made appearances, like Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), and Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) son Billy (Julian Hilliard), who ends up marrying Hulkling during the event.
Of course, given the current age of some of the young heroes in question, it's safe to say that this might be a long way off. Chances are that some of those story beats may intertwine with that of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) upcoming adventure in "The Marvels," suggesting that the peacetime Fury has only recently heard about might not last for long.
Secret Invasion could set up a rough future for Rhodey in Armor Wars
One person who will undoubtedly have their world rattled following these events is James "Rhodey" Rhodes (Don Cheadle). Revealed to have been replaced by a Skrull, the real Rhodey is rescued in the show's finale along with Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), who'd also been captured and replaced. But when? The last time we saw him in a hospital gown, he was getting a health check after his fall in "Captain America: Civil War," so it could be then that he is snatched by the Skrulls.
Either way, to have been taken out of action for so long will undoubtedly leave a mark on Rhodey when he gets back in the fight and more specifically, his stand-alone adventure, "Armor Wars." As a hero dependent on a super suit to save the day, could he follow a familiar path to that of his late friend Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) from "Iron Man 3" and become twice as paranoid and just as weary about the threat that he was unprepared for and the protection he didn't have enough of?
While Rhodey might turn to his high-tech arsenal to react, one other person who will be going on the offensive is the next president set for the Oval Office and the specially trained team (or teams) that he could have at his disposal.
Could the Thunderbolts be on the hunt for Skrulls?
As Fury rightfully predicts, Ritson's run as president will end very soon, with Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford) taking over. This changing of the guard will be during or before "Captain America: Brave New World," which may well highlight the world's recent breach in security and President Ross going to great lengths to react to it. Should that prove unsuccessful, his contingency plan could come to be the Thunderbolts, a team consisting of rough-around-the-edges heroes who take on the sort of hush-hush jobs that the Avengers wouldn't dare or even be asked to do. It would hardly be surprising if they were tasked with hunting and capturing Skrulls who are still hiding in plain sight.
Such an operation would also be an easy setup to bring G'iah (Emilia Clarke) back into the mix. Last seen being roped in by Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman) to find more pockets of Skrull extremists, having the Thunderbolts cross paths with her in the field would seem inevitable. The only concern, however, is just how much she'll be present in the MCU going forward, being the strongest superpowered being there is now. Used carefully, G'iah's place in the MCU could cause a stir in all the right ways for the characters from whom she's stolen half of her traits, potentially causing an immense fallout.
Could it be RIP for the MCU's newest OP, G'iah?
Of the many issues MCU fans have with the "Secret Invasion" finale, the biggest concern is the absolute toy box of superpowers G'iah walks away with after fighting Gravik. The last remaining Super Skrull, it's clear that she can even match Carol Danvers in a fight, along with key Avengers and Guardians members. With that in mind, it's understandable why some believe she may be too powerful to be kept in the MCU. On the contrary, that might be the best reason to keep her around.
G'iah is now a living example of Fury's backup plan coming to fruition. However, not only is she exposing the spy's yet another questionable course of action, which some heroes and villains will no doubt be vocal about, but it also adds a target to G'iah's back that she'll be forced to defend herself against. Might she have all the powers to hold off any opposing threats? It's hard to tell for now, but seeing her pop up later in future projects with an ever-growing Skrull kill list and a reputation to go with it might warrant keeping her in the MCU mix after all, especially if she has a team of her own to watch her back.
Could G'iah's mission set up the Skrull Kill Krew?
While the Thunderbolts are set to strike in the future, G'iah's new mission of hunting down Skrull extremists could see her taking the lead on a team from Marvel Comics that specializes in sniffing out Skrulls. Debuting in 1995, the Skrull Kill Krew is a team of humans whose DNA is tweaked after they ingest Skrull-infused beef (seriously), granting them a host of powers that make them evenly matched against their shape-shifting foes.
Some of its key members are present in Marvel's "Secret Invasion" storyline and called back into action to go on the hunt. Therefore, given the amount of DNA dabbling in the recent show, introducing them into the MCU wouldn't be that wild of an idea. And what better way to do that than by putting G'iah in charge of them? Perhaps it will result in a more entertaining and compelling chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe than "Secret Invasion."