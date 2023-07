Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

MCU Fans Aren't Holding Back On Secret Invasion's Finale

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Season 1, Episode 6 — "Home"

The days of marveling at the accomplishment of shows like "WandaVision" have long since passed. Disney+'s first Marvel series was a moving exploration of grief's destructive nature, all while finally letting Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) be as powerful as she canonically should be. But recent MCU TV shows have had a steep drop in quality, and there is no better evidence of this than the six-episode run of Marvel's "Secret Invasion." Seemingly adapted from one of the most anticipated runs of "Avengers" comics, the series has little resemblance to the source material.

In a widely unpopular movie, the first crime of "Secret Invasion" was unceremoniously killing off Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders). The character had contributed over a decade of service in the MCU and had nowhere near approached the potential she had as a character. Unfortunately for the series, it only got worse from there. The season finale hit fans hard with disappointment for several reasons. Most significantly, the episode lacks any power that a finale should have. Fans found the lackluster ending failed to deliver on plot or character. The anticipated climactic showdown between Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) doesn't happen. Instead, Gravik fights G'iah (Emilia Clarke) in a hopelessly tired Marvel trope.

"The #SecretInvasion finale basically ended up being what the She-Hulk finale was making fun of," @NovaMania17 posted on Twitter. Instead of a thought-provoking espionage series about Fury's sins, "Secret Invasion" turns into just another superhero battle.