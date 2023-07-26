MCU Fans Aren't Holding Back On Secret Invasion's Finale
Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Season 1, Episode 6 — "Home"
The days of marveling at the accomplishment of shows like "WandaVision" have long since passed. Disney+'s first Marvel series was a moving exploration of grief's destructive nature, all while finally letting Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) be as powerful as she canonically should be. But recent MCU TV shows have had a steep drop in quality, and there is no better evidence of this than the six-episode run of Marvel's "Secret Invasion." Seemingly adapted from one of the most anticipated runs of "Avengers" comics, the series has little resemblance to the source material.
In a widely unpopular movie, the first crime of "Secret Invasion" was unceremoniously killing off Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders). The character had contributed over a decade of service in the MCU and had nowhere near approached the potential she had as a character. Unfortunately for the series, it only got worse from there. The season finale hit fans hard with disappointment for several reasons. Most significantly, the episode lacks any power that a finale should have. Fans found the lackluster ending failed to deliver on plot or character. The anticipated climactic showdown between Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) doesn't happen. Instead, Gravik fights G'iah (Emilia Clarke) in a hopelessly tired Marvel trope.
"The #SecretInvasion finale basically ended up being what the She-Hulk finale was making fun of," @NovaMania17 posted on Twitter. Instead of a thought-provoking espionage series about Fury's sins, "Secret Invasion" turns into just another superhero battle.
G'iah was a huge miscalculation
Even with the little rays of light, such as Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth, fans still feel the sting of lost characters. In addition to Maria's death, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) also meets his end, and his daughter is propped up for the rest of the series. There is no emotional weight when the rules keep changing. Marvel fans were also quick to point out the one character that could have pulled this together never made an appearance.
"Me when the #SecretInvasion credits rolled with no daisy johnson in sight," lamented @sapphicrambeau. Not only was Chloe Bennet's interpretation of the "Agents of SHIELD" character a fan-favorite, but Daisy appears in the comic as a high-ranking SHIELD operative. The series off-handedly mentions her but provides no resolution. However, one of the biggest mistakes was G'iah's role in the show. The conclusion involves her utilizing the Super-Skrull abilities and absorbing every power in the Harvest. This effectively means she's the most powerful character in the MCU, making every other hero obsolete.
"This makes the heroes feel so disposable [I'm] sorry," @MonicasFlight noted. The MCU has already struggled with incorporating Carol (Brie Larson) successfully. Her abilities are so overpowered that including her makes conflicts too easy to solve. Now G'iah not only has Captain Marvel's powers but those of every other character in the universe. This decision makes little sense in the grand scheme of things and throws the future of the MCU into chaos.