MCU Fans Aren't Holding Back On Secret Invasion's Finale

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Season 1, Episode 6 — "Home"

The days of marveling at the accomplishment of shows like "WandaVision" have long since passed. Disney+'s first Marvel series was a moving exploration of grief's destructive nature, all while finally letting Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) be as powerful as she canonically should be. But recent MCU TV shows have had a steep drop in quality, and there is no better evidence of this than the six-episode run of Marvel's "Secret Invasion." Seemingly adapted from one of the most anticipated runs of "Avengers" comics, the series has little resemblance to the source material.

In a widely unpopular movie, the first crime of "Secret Invasion" was unceremoniously killing off Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders). The character had contributed over a decade of service in the MCU and had nowhere near approached the potential she had as a character. Unfortunately for the series, it only got worse from there. The season finale hit fans hard with disappointment for several reasons. Most significantly, the episode lacks any power that a finale should have. Fans found the lackluster ending failed to deliver on plot or character. The anticipated climactic showdown between Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) doesn't happen. Instead, Gravik fights G'iah (Emilia Clarke) in a hopelessly tired Marvel trope.

"The #SecretInvasion finale basically ended up being what the She-Hulk finale was making fun of," @NovaMania17 posted on Twitter. Instead of a thought-provoking espionage series about Fury's sins, "Secret Invasion" turns into just another superhero battle.