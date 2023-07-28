The Witcher: Does Liam Hemsworth's Geralt Show Up In Season 3 Volume 2?

It's possible all of Season 3 was already filmed by the time it was decided Henry Cavill wouldn't return for "The Witcher" Season 4. If that were the case, cramming in a Liam Hemsworth cameo may have felt forced. There's a chance an in-universe explanation for Geralt's new appearance is provided at the beginning of the next season, and executive producer Tomek Baginski has hinted that could be the case.

Naturally, he couldn't go into any specific details of what audiences can expect going into Season 4, but he suggested to Daily Express US something will happen to explain the change. The answer likely lies with the source material, as Baginski stated, "It's going back to the world in the books, the world that was built by Andrzej Sapkowski." He continued, "But it's not a very straightforward solution. You need to do a deep-dive into those books and maybe you'll start to discover where we might go with this idea."

This has led to a great deal of theorizing from fans online. It could simply be a magic spell that occurred off-screen. Then again, the multiverse is a popular concept in pop culture at the moment, so perhaps another Geralt enters this reality who looks different. At the bare minimum, it would make sense for Jaskier, as the humorous bard, to make a fourth-wall-breaking joke about Geralt's new look. For now, fans can enjoy the final few episodes featuring Henry Cavill's Geralt as "The Witcher" Season 3, Volume 2 is available on Netflix now.