Whatever Happened To RokBlok After Shark Tank?

While the experience of listening to vinyl on a record player is unmatched, it comes with its obvious limitations. For those who want to take the crisp sounds of their vinyl records on the go, entrepreneur Logan Riley came up with a solution. Enter RokBlok, a portable record-playing device.

Now, instead of requiring an expensive setup to play your records, the RokBlok provides a quick and easy method. By simply placing the wooden block atop a record and lifting its lever, the device can spin the vinyl and play the music. The product also has Bluetooth capabilities for users who want to connect it to their speakers. An avid vinyl listener, Riley came up with RokBlok while hanging out with friends at a park who wanted to listen to his albums. Unable to invite all his friends to his small apartment, Riley began working on a small, portable solution that would allow him to play his music anywhere.

Riley taught himself electrical engineering by watching YouTube videos to create the prototype. From there, he launched a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2016 that made over $350,000 out of a $50,000 goal. It was clear that Riley was on to something with RokBlok and the entrepreneur's next big step would put his ambition to the ultimate test.