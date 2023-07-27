Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Under Fire: Overlooked VFX Crew Sparks Outrage

Christopher Nolan has long been a proponent of practical effects. This is the filmmaker, after all, who actually flipped a truck over in downtown Chicago for "The Dark Knight," and created a real-life rotating hallway for the dizzying fight scene in "Inception." The director continued to proudly eschew computer-generated imagery for "Oppenheimer," even when it came time to recreate the atomic bomb explosion.

Even though "Oppenheimer" doesn't contain any CGI, it still relies on visual effects to achieve its final look. Now, Nolan is under fire for apparently failing to credit over 80% of the VFX artists who worked on "Oppenheimer."

"Oppenheimer" marks Nolan's eighth film made in collaboration with the London-based VFX studio DNEG, beginning with "Batman Begins" in 2005. The end credits of the film list 27 VFX artists, including VFX supervisor Andrew Jackson. The DNEG website, meanwhile, credits 164 VFX artists.

This has naturally stirred up some controversy and resentment among the VFX community, members of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their disappointment. "Everyone knows credit lists are limited, but with a short credit list in general, and as the ONLY VFX vendor, this is highly disappointing," tweeted VFX artist Pia Josephson.