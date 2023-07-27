Saw X: Twitter Rejoices At Billy The Puppet's Chilling Return To The Horror Franchise

Excitement for seeing films in the theater has lessened since the pandemic, but if there is anything that can bring it back, it has to be everyone's favorite moralistic murderer, John Kramer (Tobin Bell). "Saw X" will be the first time Bell returns to the franchise since appearing in the lackluster 2017 film "Jigsaw," and fans are ready to embrace him with open arms.

Jigsaw isn't the only iconic figure from the "Saw" movies making their return. On Twitter, @DiscussingFilm reported a new image of fan-favorite mascot Billy the Puppet. The promotional image shows the puppet creepshow atop his trademark tricycle to the delight of fans. Those who hold to the gospel of John Kramer know just how significant Billy is to the franchise, and "Saw" aficionados took to social media to celebrate his return.

"[H]e's my best friend, he's my pal. he's my homeboy, my rotten soldier. he's my sweet cheese. my goodtime boy," @radio_tozier tweeted in response to the photo reveal. John Kramer's initiative to teach people morals and to cherish their life is one of the reasons why "Saw" remains relevant. Other fans celebrated the return of Billy in a much more straightforward manner.