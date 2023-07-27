Saw X: Twitter Rejoices At Billy The Puppet's Chilling Return To The Horror Franchise
Excitement for seeing films in the theater has lessened since the pandemic, but if there is anything that can bring it back, it has to be everyone's favorite moralistic murderer, John Kramer (Tobin Bell). "Saw X" will be the first time Bell returns to the franchise since appearing in the lackluster 2017 film "Jigsaw," and fans are ready to embrace him with open arms.
Jigsaw isn't the only iconic figure from the "Saw" movies making their return. On Twitter, @DiscussingFilm reported a new image of fan-favorite mascot Billy the Puppet. The promotional image shows the puppet creepshow atop his trademark tricycle to the delight of fans. Those who hold to the gospel of John Kramer know just how significant Billy is to the franchise, and "Saw" aficionados took to social media to celebrate his return.
"[H]e's my best friend, he's my pal. he's my homeboy, my rotten soldier. he's my sweet cheese. my goodtime boy," @radio_tozier tweeted in response to the photo reveal. John Kramer's initiative to teach people morals and to cherish their life is one of the reasons why "Saw" remains relevant. Other fans celebrated the return of Billy in a much more straightforward manner.
Saw encourages frenzy from theater-goers
Billy's presence on Twitter created a frenzy of fanfare. John Kramer's habit of punishing those who truly deserve it makes him more of an anti-hero than a villain in the eyes of some franchise fans, and Billy is a direct extension of that. One look at his return to the screen, and an outpouring of love came for the puppet.
"The material girl returns," @grantaires wrote while posting a fancam video of Billy's glamorized shots. Others remembered his earlier incarnations fondly, like @_neonheart_, who posted a dapper version of Billy with the caption, "Still think he deserves to get his little hat back."
The hype from fans is real, but will it translate to box-office success for the franchise's return? After the box office showdown of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" brought movie-goers to the theater in droves, the upcoming "Saw" film quickly entered the conversation when "Paw Patrol" became slated to open on the same day. This type of attention could be just the thing that theaters need to get people to care about seeing movies again. Horror also happens to be a genre that works best with audience participation. Just as Twitter user @LANDOSCALRlSlAN said it best: "[R]eal movies about to be back."